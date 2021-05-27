ST
Aug 10, 2021
this is the best course on data structures that i have found! Pr. Sriram Sankaranarayanan thank you! if i was a multi-billionaire i would definitely donate a check to you for this wonderful course :)
SK
Oct 2, 2021
Well laid out course which is both concise and has elaborate assignments which help in learning the concepts well. Many thanks to the professor for his effort.
By Daniel D•
May 27, 2021
Professor Sriram's lectures at first seemed repetitive, but he does a good job of introducing and reinforcing the subject material and he presents worked examples that illustrate an algorithm or data structure very well. Overall, I thought his lectures were very good. The quizzes provide quick feedback on how well you learned what was just taught, although the formula entry questions could do with a little rework (it's not at all clear how to enter formulae). The programming assignments also helped to become familiar with and understand the material presented that week, without requiring sleepless nights to complete them. So why the 1 star rating? ProctorU. ProctorU is awful. It does not work as promised and does not add value. Their intro video implies that all you have to do in order to be ready to take your exam is download the browser plugin and prepare your exam area. Buried deeper, and easy to miss, is the need to allow screen recording. Buried deeper, and easy to miss, is the fact that you need to download LogMeIn. ProctorU says that LogMeIn allows you to connect with your proctor. In truth, LogMeIn allows someone you have never met and cannot see to have total control over your computer. This is appalling. The LogMeIn issue alone would be bad enough, but proctorU failed to work several times during my exam and required long interrupts while the proctorU technicians tried to fix things. They have a cut and paste blame-the-user message that your CPU or connection is inadequate. On my laptop, with my connection, I routinely have two-way full video Zoom calls while simultaneously running Slack, PyCharm, Android Studio and three web browsers with multiple tabs open in each. Yet proctorU says that running one browser with two tabs and LogMeIn and nothing else is more than my laptop can handle. During the interrupts while they try different things to fix their problems, the exam taker does NOT get back any of the time wasted due to proctorU's incompetence. As part of proctorU trying to fix things, they would take over my laptop via LogMeIn and try to reinstall the browser plugin; they would accept the ToS on my behalf without asking me. I think this is unethical. Finally, when I had limped to the end of the exam the "Submit" button was not enabled. I contacted the proctor. She told me to reload the page. The "Submit" button was then enabled, but reloading also wiped out half of my answers and I had to re-enter them. The web is rife with proctorU horror stories. Search on "proctorU, ucsb" and see how proctorU responds to criticism: Not by trying to refute it, but rather by trying to intimidate the critics with threats of litigation and prosecution. I really wanted to pursue the MSDS with CU Boulder, but I don't plan to do so given that they use proctorU. This was a very expensive lesson for me. I will also leave a similar review for 5502 (Trees and Graphs) where my proctorU experience was even worse.
By Spyros T•
Aug 11, 2021
By zachary k•
Jun 22, 2021
Great course. Concise towards the applications and not too theory heavy.
By Free S•
Mar 30, 2022
I have grade 100% My mail id- freespace644@gmail.com
By Bhargav R•
Jul 23, 2021
Course content is very good. Prof Sankaranarayanan has done a great job explaining the concepts. And further to it, the programming assignments were great, which increases the grasp of the concepts learnt from videos. I enjoyed a lot doing the assignments. Giving 4 stars rather than 5 as, some of the references mentioned was not provided. Overall a great course indeed.
By Suvam D•
Sep 4, 2021
Difficult for an UG student
By Xoab P•
Oct 27, 2021
Short but excellent course that covers a few key algorithms and data structures. The videos are great and the professor adds helpful insights and comments throughout. The workload generally took longer than the estimates (Coursera told me that people usually finished weekly assignments in like 3 hours??), and in particular the recommended reading takes longer than the estimates, but it was still very reasonable for me and I just mention this so people know what the expect. In particular, though the readings can be long, they are useful for the additional perspective in some cases. I was uncertain whether I would enjoy the week on hashing, and unexpectedly loved it. It was extremely interesting and a great deep dive into the many applications and ways of hashing. The assignments and quizzes were relevant and good tests of knowledge, but I would have liked longer assignments implementing more of the material (I ended up just doing this on my own, but guidance/purpose would have been nice. E.g., for the last week, the assignment covered Bloom filters and Count-min sketch, but I would have also liked to test the string matching, cuckoo hashing, and perfect hashing.) Regardless, the course definitely prepares one to do these outside of the course and balances details with analysis of complexity to make it overall a fantastic course.
By J. B•
May 6, 2022
Great course with very concise explanations. Two things I think could be improved:
1). The instructor uses a lot of one letter variables to describle positions, indices, etc. This is common in Math, but it might be more approachable for learners without a significant mathematical background to write out what "k" or "m", etc., is on the board so that the learner has it for a reference. This is done on occasion, but could be emphasized more. Also, the slides were much easier to read than the transparent "whiteboard".
2). Some of the code can be quite confusing, even more so if the learner is newer to coding. For example, in the assignment on Heaps, in part 1 we create a MinHeap class, where the actual heap (the list) is called "self.H".
In the next section, there is a list called "self.A", and then an instantiation of the MinHeap class from the previous section, also called "self.H". This means that, to access the actual Heap itself (the list within "self.H"), you are writing "self.H.H". I would think that if someone was newer to writing and reading code, that would be a pretty confusing line. There are other examples like this as well in different places throughout the assignments.
Overall, though, great course! Thanks for all of the effort that went into creating it!
By Jeffrey C•
Apr 13, 2022
Great course overall. Helps teach you searching, sorting, and indexing algorithms and tests your knowledge with weekly assignments. The assignments could've been better implemented, but get the job done. The lectures were great and informative, although the algorithmic analysis always left me bewildered by the mathimatical proofs being used. Would reccomend for anyone interested in learning the topic.
By Neelam B•
Jun 23, 2021
I really enjoyed the pace and the lectures were very engaging. I also really enjoyed the assignments. I was nervous at first about not being able to communicate with my professor but with time, I was able to figure out everything by myself and using the internet whenever I was unsure of something. I am looking forward to the next course.
By yosef c•
Dec 11, 2021
It wasn't an easy course. The instructor is very engaging. The assignments are fair. It could be better if the lectures were with better presentations. I think that interactive presentations could add a lot to this topic. There are sites like "Visualgo" which could be great for this purpose.
But in general, it was a good course!
By Jayakhanna P•
Mar 20, 2022
Overall was really good. The assignments and quiz focussed on thought process rather than exhaustive programming skills, which was what's really needed to test the skills. Giving the boiler plate code was really helpful to finish the assignments easily.
By Thammarak M•
Aug 5, 2021
Prof. Sriram's lectures give a clear explanation of an otherwise difficult subject. The content is very up to date. The programming exercises are well designed to help deepening the understanding of the subject. Thank you much for the course.
By Nguyen D L•
Jan 18, 2022
Thank you so much Prof. Sankaranarayanan
I love how your lecture explain the details of the inner working of these algorithms. Completing the class assignments give me a higher confidence as a programmer.
By Sulabh K•
Oct 3, 2021
By William W•
Oct 16, 2021
Instructor was great. Exercises in Jupyter were awesome.
Only negative is many videos referenced another course, but that isn't a big deal.
By DO E N•
Jan 9, 2022
Thank you for the wonderful lesson. Hope you become a billionaire rich professor soon.
By Rusty M•
Apr 25, 2022
The lectures are delivered with just the right amount of math, intuition and examples.
By SeungGeon K•
Aug 29, 2021
Could gain valuable insights for my future computer science projects.
By Lohit B•
Mar 17, 2022
Good course with challenging assignments. Makes you think a lot.
By Dave M•
Jul 23, 2021
Love Prof Sriram's teaching style, very clear and approachable.
By Pramodh G•
Aug 11, 2021
The lectures were very informative and I learned a lot
By Tanushree G•
Apr 28, 2022
good enough and everything explained well
By Claudia G D•
Feb 15, 2022
Very very nice and interesting course!!
By Yu C•
Feb 18, 2022
Masterpiece, a wonderful journey!!!