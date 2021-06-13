SK
Aug 28, 2021
Great lecturer and course materials. Assignments were fun also
AP
Mar 29, 2022
By Catherine G•
Jun 13, 2021
This course is excellent. The instructor gives detailed, helpful lectures complete with clear examples that help solidify the concepts. The readings supplement the lectures nicely. The assignments are of appropriate difficulty and reinforce what we learn in the course material. I look forward to taking more courses with Sriram!
By Mathan K M•
May 28, 2021
Detailed lectures and thoroughly taught!
Interesting programming assignments.
But the operations on tree/graph could have been better explained using animated videos rather than whiteboard scribblings.
By Krish K•
Mar 30, 2022
By Brian C•
Jul 3, 2021
very solid course - would love more programming assignments and tougher final
By Rusty M•
May 9, 2022
This is probably the closest you can get to a univesity course in Data Structures and Algorithms.
The lectures are detailed yet concise. Not too mathy but also not the easiest.
The quizzes solidifies your understandings and corrects your misundertandings.
There seems to be inconcistencies in the quality in programming assignments but overall, for example the programming assignment in MST encourage the "bad" use of dictionaries, while in the Shortest Path programing assignment, it encourages more clever use of data structures (i.e. idx). Still, overall, the programming assignments are good and they make you appreciate more the lessons.
By Jeffrey C•
Apr 24, 2022
Pretty thorough. Lectures are great, and quizzes help test your understanding. The assignments do the job, and, are at times, a bit of a puzzle to figure out. I enjoyed the lectures and felt like I learned and was challanged. One will need more practice and study to achieve mastery following the course, but you'll defintiely come out of it with a far greater understanding of the trees and graphs.
By SeungGeon K•
Aug 29, 2021
By mk•
Jun 3, 2021
Well made!