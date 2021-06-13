Chevron Left
Back to Trees and Graphs: Basics

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Trees and Graphs: Basics by University of Colorado Boulder

4.8
stars
30 ratings
7 reviews

About the Course

Basic algorithms on tree data structures, binary search trees, self-balancing trees, graph data structures and basic traversal algorithms on graphs. This course also covers advanced topics such as kd-trees for spatial data and algorithms for spatial data. Trees and Graphs: Basics can be taken for academic credit as part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Data Science (MS-DS) degree offered on the Coursera platform. The MS-DS is an interdisciplinary degree that brings together faculty from CU Boulder’s departments of Applied Mathematics, Computer Science, Information Science, and others. With performance-based admissions and no application process, the MS-DS is ideal for individuals with a broad range of undergraduate education and/or professional experience in computer science, information science, mathematics, and statistics. Learn more about the MS-DS program at https://www.coursera.org/degrees/master-of-science-data-science-boulder....

Top reviews

SK

Aug 28, 2021

Great lecturer and course materials. Assignments were fun also

AP

Mar 29, 2022

I have grade 100% My mail id- freespace644@gmail.com

Filter by:

1 - 8 of 8 Reviews for Trees and Graphs: Basics

By Catherine G

Jun 13, 2021

This course is excellent. The instructor gives detailed, helpful lectures complete with clear examples that help solidify the concepts. The readings supplement the lectures nicely. The assignments are of appropriate difficulty and reinforce what we learn in the course material. I look forward to taking more courses with Sriram!

By Mathan K M

May 28, 2021

Detailed lectures and thoroughly taught!

Interesting programming assignments.

But the operations on tree/graph could have been better explained using animated videos rather than whiteboard scribblings.

By Krish K

Mar 30, 2022

I have grade 100% My mail id- freespace644@gmail.com

By Brian C

Jul 3, 2021

very solid course - would love more programming assignments and tougher final

By Rusty M

May 9, 2022

This is probably the closest you can get to a univesity course in Data Structures and Algorithms.

The lectures are detailed yet concise. Not too mathy but also not the easiest.

The quizzes solidifies your understandings and corrects your misundertandings.

There seems to be inconcistencies in the quality in programming assignments but overall, for example the programming assignment in MST encourage the "bad" use of dictionaries, while in the Shortest Path programing assignment, it encourages more clever use of data structures (i.e. idx). Still, overall, the programming assignments are good and they make you appreciate more the lessons.

By Jeffrey C

Apr 24, 2022

Pretty thorough. Lectures are great, and quizzes help test your understanding. The assignments do the job, and, are at times, a bit of a puzzle to figure out. I enjoyed the lectures and felt like I learned and was challanged. One will need more practice and study to achieve mastery following the course, but you'll defintiely come out of it with a far greater understanding of the trees and graphs.

By SeungGeon K

Aug 29, 2021

Great lecturer and course materials. Assignments were fun also

By mk

Jun 3, 2021

Well made!

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder