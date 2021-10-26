By Spyros T•
Oct 26, 2021
i went through this course just for a quick refresh on some basic algorithms and i ended completing all three courses from the specialization! the explanations from Pr.Sriram Sankaranarayanan are crystal clear and the way he presents the material is super! i finnaly understood dynamic programming and P-NP complexity classes, topics that were very comfusing for me. Thank you Proffesor!
By Dave M•
Sep 21, 2021
Excellent. This course covers some difficult topics, but the lectures and homework assignments were superb and made them quite approachable.
By Abdikhalyk T•
Dec 1, 2021
very good courses
d
By Peter D•
Apr 3, 2022
Very good course. The only problem was the lack of support on the forum. For example, when I posted a question about the forth week's assignment I noticed that the was only one other post there from nine moths ago. That person never got a reply whereas I did.
By Bijan S•
Dec 14, 2021
What is the point of the discussion boards if no one responds? There is no way to get help if you need it.
By Rishabh S•
Aug 5, 2021
Assignment language should be clearly mentioned.
By Jeffrey C•
May 15, 2022
Interesting topics, but the programming assignments are extremely difficult and made the class feel tedious. I eventually solved them, but would not reccommend the experience.