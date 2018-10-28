MA
Nov 8, 2019
I loved this course. If you want to know in depth how your computer works and what you can compute in general, this course is for you. Thank you very much for this amazing course.
DC
Jun 10, 2020
I feel the course does a great job in laying out an introduction to "Computer Science", familiarising and motivating the topics, to be covered deeply in the sophomore-junior year.
By DENIS K•
Oct 28, 2018
I've taken this course as one of few useful classes available on Coursera via AT&T continued education program. This course certainly allowed me to refresh memory on many philosophical CS topics and even learn something new.
The idea of teaching programming from the lowest-level possible and the introduction of TOY-8 assembly with !!!cpu schematics!!! is a very good idea. Gradual transition from mathematical concepts to physical hardware is what makes this course unique.
This class is not about programming. This class is not about algorithms. It it a good CS 101 introductory course. It is for somebody who already knows math, logic, basic electronics and basic programming to give a taste on what CS is about. Or for somebody like me to refresh memory on rarely used topics.
For introductory course it is too heavy-weight in my opinion. The goal of covering everything from Turing Machine to actual hardware is too ambitious and requires much more than 10 weeks to cover.
By Paolo S•
Jun 19, 2018
Professors Sedgewick and Wayne succeed in explaining a lot of useful concepts in a very limited amount of time. The course requires you to dig deeper in the subject but it lays a very solid base for further knowledge development.
By Clyde R•
Apr 25, 2018
I've enjoyed the Sedgewick/Wayne books and courses for years. I am enjoying the fresh presentation and the modifications done in this course. Other than the Obama clip. We could have done without that.
By Zephyr L•
Mar 23, 2019
The course material is great! On computing theory, it gives a comprehensive list of famous problems.On circuit design, the TOY-8 computer is so elegant that i can print the design out on a page of paper!
By Meysam A•
Nov 8, 2019
By Diego L•
Dec 24, 2018
Loved this course! Such a great introduction to Computer Science. The course is really well broken down and the videos are very well done!
By Muhammad T•
Oct 15, 2018
thats graet acchivement for me
By Diego P•
May 21, 2020
Great course!
By Jack•
Mar 17, 2020
GOOD!
By zhangdi•
Sep 16, 2018
算法0
By Mithilesh V•
May 25, 2018
This course is the perfect introduction to anybody who is interested in learning how a computer works from scratch. The first few weeks cover some important algorithms and data structures which are at the heart of our computational infrastructure. The latter half covers theoretical concepts like the Turing Machine, Intractability and the design of the CPU. Programming assignments would have made the course more challenging and fun. But in a nutshell, I highly recommend this course to any person looking for an introductory computer science course which covers some important topics in the vast domain of computer science
By Jerrold•
Dec 15, 2018
Good overview of algorithms and data structures. However they use an inhouse API in the provided java code with some unknown methods and the code they provide sometimes doesn't compile.
By Trinh D M•
Oct 15, 2019
This is an amazing course. Best of all it's available for free. The instructor goes from the most basic element and theory to building a whole theoretical computer circuit, an essential part that many computing courses nowadays fail to teach.
The content is quite heavy but very enjoyable and probably best for someone already has with basic understanding of computers, programming and physics. I wouldn't teach this to someone totally new to computing, but maybe that's the way at Princeton.
I just wish the book site were more up-to-date on some part.
By Rajesh Y•
May 26, 2020
Very elementary course in computer science. I suggest every one who wants to pursue their career in computer science should take this course. The contents are well defined and explanation is awesome. My sincere thanks to Robert and Kevin for providing such a wonderful course. After taking such a nice course if certificate is not provided then how to showcase ourself which helps in upliftment of our career. So, it's my humble request to provide certificate for this course.
By Xiaoyu Z•
Nov 25, 2019
This is the 3rd course I've taken from Professor Robert.
As always, I learned a lot from it.
The course really ignited my passion for computer and programming.
The depth and width of Professor's knowledge impressed me.
I want to say a big thank-you before Thanksgiving Day.
Happy Thanksgiving Day!
By suguna d c•
Jun 3, 2020
Very Good Course..Much useful to Computer Science learners..More Knowledge to acquire from one course..Many thanks for introducing this Course..Waiting for Operating Systems and Computer Networks and Database Management Systems in 1 Combo..
By LuxiLiu•
Apr 28, 2020
I struggled somewhat with the circuit part, but after some online reading and listening to the lecture several times, it becomes more clear. Appreciate the coverage of history and theory in this course. NP problem is really interesting.
By Ahmed N•
Dec 5, 2018
Excellent clarity and pace with real-life problems and challenges to really understand the concepts and their motivation.
By Ernst G•
May 12, 2018
Very pedagogical and enjoyable introduction to CS. Another great Princeton University Coursera course.
By @SiccoOtten•
Mar 21, 2019
Great content, well structured, well presented! Kudo's to Mr. Sedgewick and Mr. Wayne.
By Daniel C•
May 7, 2018
This course is a brilliant introduction to the most important Computer Science topics.
By Anjali P•
May 5, 2020
Well structured courses. Including all the basics of algorithm and theory of machine.
By Heather L•
Dec 24, 2018
Great beginners course on algorithms, theory and the inner workings of your computer!
By Deleted A•
May 4, 2018
Great course about the foundations of computing
By Amit G•
Apr 15, 2018
Best Teaching style.