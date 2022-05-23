About this Course

Intermediate Level

Familiarity with descriptive statistics and basic regression models

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Statistical Hypothesis Testing
  • Measurement of Uncertainty
Intermediate Level

Familiarity with descriptive statistics and basic regression models

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Probability Theory

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 26 min), 5 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Random Variables and Distributions

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 21 min), 5 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Confidence Intervals and Hypothesis Testing

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 28 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Quantifying Uncertainty in Regression Analysis and Polling

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 22 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes

