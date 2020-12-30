RR
Jun 2, 2021
Very well presented. Readings came from a variety of sources, exposing the learner to sites where we can continue to learn more about this topic.
IU
May 25, 2021
Participation in this course has deepened my understanding of measuring concepts in ways I never thought possible
By Jason P C•
Dec 30, 2020
This course provides a simple, easy-to-follow instruction that will keep you going without realizing that you've exceeded your limit in understanding math and statistics. On to the next course within this specialization.
By Thomas J•
Oct 8, 2021
I am bachelor’s in business administration and in political science. This course was a great way to restudy some of the most important topics related to data. What I liked the most, was the examples in the lectures and the complementary readings.
By Renee•
Jun 3, 2021
Very well presented. Readings came from a variety of sources, exposing the learner to sites where we can continue to learn more about this topic.
By Iornumbe U•
May 26, 2021
Participation in this course has deepened my understanding of measuring concepts in ways I never thought possible
By Michelle L•
Jun 22, 2021
This course taught me how to do research methods in my research projects.
By LLOYD J B E•
Jun 28, 2021
The course is very comprehensive. Thanks a lot and more power!
By JEFFORD V E V•
Jun 21, 2021
So exceptional and reliable , thank you so much!
By Alexies A•
Dec 28, 2020
Thank you for the learnings! God bless.
By Ninia M E•
Jun 22, 2021
thanks for the lesson learned!
By JONATHAN S•
Jun 26, 2021
Very Informative Course
By Romano P•
Jun 22, 2021
learned a lot thanks
By Kamryn N W•
Mar 15, 2021
Great Course!
By Deleted A•
Mar 15, 2021
it was great
By She-an P•
Jan 21, 2021
Thank you!
By Joy G G•
Mar 14, 2021
Note that the reading for week 4, Validity, requires a puchase to access
By mohammad•
Mar 4, 2021
very boring and mono-tone.