4.8
49 ratings
This course provides a framework for how analysts can create and evaluate quantitative measures. Consider the many tricky concepts that are often of interest to analysts, such as health, educational attainment and trust in government. This course will explore various approaches for quantifying these concepts. The course begins with an overview of the different levels of measurement and ways to transform variables. We’ll then discuss how to construct and build a measurement model. We’ll next examine surveys, as they are one of the most frequently used measurement tools. As part of this discussion, we’ll cover survey sampling, design and evaluation. Lastly, we’ll consider different ways to judge the quality of a measure, such as by its level of reliability or validity. By the end of this course, you should be able to develop and critically assess measures for concepts worth study. After all, a good analysis is built on good measures....

RR

Jun 2, 2021

Very well presented. Readings came from a variety of sources, exposing the learner to sites where we can continue to learn more about this topic.

IU

May 25, 2021

Participation in this course has deepened my understanding of measuring concepts in ways I never thought possible

By Jason P C

Dec 30, 2020

This course provides a simple, easy-to-follow instruction that will keep you going without realizing that you've exceeded your limit in understanding math and statistics. On to the next course within this specialization.

By Thomas J

Oct 8, 2021

I am bachelor’s in business administration and in political science. This course was a great way to restudy some of the most important topics related to data. What I liked the most, was the examples in the lectures and the complementary readings.

By Renee

Jun 3, 2021

Very well presented. Readings came from a variety of sources, exposing the learner to sites where we can continue to learn more about this topic.

By Iornumbe U

May 26, 2021

Participation in this course has deepened my understanding of measuring concepts in ways I never thought possible

By Michelle L

Jun 22, 2021

This course taught me how to do research methods in my research projects.

By LLOYD J B E

Jun 28, 2021

T​he course is very comprehensive. Thanks a lot and more power!

By JEFFORD V E V

Jun 21, 2021

So exceptional and reliable , thank you so much!

By Alexies A

Dec 28, 2020

Thank you for the learnings! God bless.

By Ninia M E

Jun 22, 2021

thanks for the lesson learned!

By JONATHAN S

Jun 26, 2021

Very Informative Course

By Romano P

Jun 22, 2021

learned a lot thanks

By Kamryn N W

Mar 15, 2021

Great Course!

By Deleted A

Mar 15, 2021

it was great

By She-an P

Jan 21, 2021

Thank you!

By Joy G G

Mar 14, 2021

Note that the reading for week 4, Validity, requires a puchase to access

By mohammad

Mar 4, 2021

very boring and mono-tone.

