David Bishai, MD, PhD

Professor

    Dr. Bishai is a physician and leading health economist with expertise in how systems thinking can be applied in public health practice. He leads the school’s interdepartmental program in health economics and teaches courses on health systems. He publishes regularly in Health Economics, Journal of Health Economics and Health Policy and Planning and is an associate editor of Health Economics. Dr. Bishai received his Ph.D. in Health Care Systems from the Wharton School of Business in 1996. In 1987, he received his M.D. from the University of California at San Diego, and his M.P.H. from UCLA. His residency training in internal medicine and pediatrics was completed at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA. In 2015 he was voted president-elect of the International Health Economics Association,

    Systems Thinking In Public Health

