About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Define health equity.

  • Understand how patient-centeredness and cultural competence enhance the quality and success of health equity researc

  • Engage community and organizational stakeholders in health equity research.

  • Effectively disseminate health equity research findings to stakeholders and the public.

Skills you will gain

  • Health Research
  • health equity research
  • Research Design
  • Research Methods
  • Epidemiology
Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Course Overview and Introduction to Health Equity Research

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 77 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Engaging Community Stakeholders in Health Equity Research

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 90 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Engaging Policymakers to Address Social Determinants of Health

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 54 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Engaging Health System Leaders and Organizational Stakeholders in Health Equity Research

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 87 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

