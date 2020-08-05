Introduces students to the core principles of health equity research. Covers topics such as defining health equity, engaging community and policy stakeholders, patient-centeredness, cultural competence, and dissemination of research findings. Content will recognize different geographic, cultural, and social contexts where health inequities occur.
Define health equity.
Understand how patient-centeredness and cultural competence enhance the quality and success of health equity researc
Engage community and organizational stakeholders in health equity research.
Effectively disseminate health equity research findings to stakeholders and the public.
- Health Research
- health equity research
- Research Design
- Research Methods
- Epidemiology
Johns Hopkins University
Course Overview and Introduction to Health Equity Research
This module will provide an introduction to health equity research. In this module, we discuss enhancing patient-centeredness, increasing cultural competence, and reducing bias to build community trust and implement interventions to eliminate health disparities.
Engaging Community Stakeholders in Health Equity Research
In this module, we discuss engaging community stakeholders in health equity research and best practices in community-based participatory research (CBPR).
Engaging Policymakers to Address Social Determinants of Health
In this module, we describe ways to engage policymakers to address social determinants of health disparities.
Engaging Health System Leaders and Organizational Stakeholders in Health Equity Research
In this module, we discuss engaging health system leaders and organizational stakeholders in health equity research, and share lessons learned and best practices.
I feel this course gave me a core understanding of the structure needed to compose constructive health equity research. Thank you to all parties involved!
This course allowed me to examine my personal and professional work within the public health field and unlocked a new way of thinking, thank you!
This is an excellent course with lots of valuable information.
Very insightful. Knowledge I will use. Lisa Cooper is excellent!
