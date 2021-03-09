About this Course

2,192 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Apply or develop conceptual frameworks for stakeholder engagement or behavioral interventions.

  • Describe methods used to develop or adapt appropriate assessment and intervention materials for certain socially-at-risk populations.

  • Apply innovative recruitment strategies for socially at-risk populations, including hiring and training staff for health equity research studies.

  • Identify methods and measures in social epidemiology and health services research and sources of data that can be utilized research.

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Designing Multi-Level Interventions To Close The Implementation Gap In Health Equity Research

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 54 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Using Social Epidemiology Research To Inform Health Equity Interventions

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 57 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Using Health Services Research Methods to Inform Health Equity Interventions

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 58 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Tailoring Assessment and Intervention Materials for Socially At-Risk Populations

4 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 127 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM APPLICATION OF HEALTH EQUITY RESEARCH METHODS FOR PRACTICE AND POLICY

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder