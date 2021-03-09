Intended for students who have completed the introduction to health equity research course and/or have previous experience working in this area. This course will cover innovative methods, practical tools, and skills required to conduct rigorous health equity research and translate evidence-based strategies into practice and policy. Covers topics ranging from conceptual frameworks for stakeholder engagement and behavioral intervention development, to adapting interventions for socially-at-risk populations, and research methods in healthcare services and social epidemiology.
Apply or develop conceptual frameworks for stakeholder engagement or behavioral interventions.
Describe methods used to develop or adapt appropriate assessment and intervention materials for certain socially-at-risk populations.
Apply innovative recruitment strategies for socially at-risk populations, including hiring and training staff for health equity research studies.
Identify methods and measures in social epidemiology and health services research and sources of data that can be utilized research.
Johns Hopkins University
The mission of The Johns Hopkins University is to educate its students and cultivate their capacity for life-long learning, to foster independent and original research, and to bring the benefits of discovery to the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Designing Multi-Level Interventions To Close The Implementation Gap In Health Equity Research
This module provides as an introduction to the course. In this module, we discuss designing multi-level interventions to close the implementation gap in health equity research.
Using Social Epidemiology Research To Inform Health Equity Interventions
In this module, we discuss how social epidemiology can be used to inform the development of health equity interventions.
Using Health Services Research Methods to Inform Health Equity Interventions
In this module, we discuss the use of health services research methods to inform health equity interventions.
Tailoring Assessment and Intervention Materials for Socially At-Risk Populations
In this module, we describe how to tailor assessment and intervention materials for socially-at-risk populations. We provide examples of how to adapt materials for populations with limited health literacy and populations with limited English proficiency.
I enjoyed the comprehensive approach to research including hiring a research staff.
I would really appreciate it if I had this opportunity to benefit from this practical course entitled "Application of Health Equity Research Methods".
Excellent course, the instructors are very deailed and concise. I look forward to applying heath Equity reserach methods into study design strategy &implementation.
