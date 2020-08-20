DB
Sep 3, 2021
Excellent course, the instructors are very deailed and concise. I look forward to applying heath Equity reserach methods into study design strategy &implementation.
NZ
Mar 25, 2021
I would really appreciate it if I had this opportunity to benefit from this practical course entitled "Application of Health Equity Research Methods".
By Hope L•
Aug 20, 2020
I enjoyed this course as achieving health care equity and ensuring access to care to marginalized populations is important to address. This course provides examples of how to implement health equity research methods to impact change in institutional policies and practices. Highly recommend.
By Aedrian A•
Feb 17, 2022
This is an excellent follow-up to the Foundations of Health Equity Research course by the same instructors and institution. While some of the concepts are definitely not unheard of, the way they integrate well to the overarching goal of promoting health equity is quite new to me. I was also able to acknowledge better the challenges, in terms of research infrastructure and health disparities, in my local context. While all five modules are interesting and well-made, my favorite take-aways from this offering are those involving research and interventions related to health literacy. For people from developing nations who are interested to conduct endeavors on health equity promotion in their own setting, I think that this material can serve as a model to realize such goals.
By Abiodun J o•
Oct 1, 2020
i enjoyed the application of health equity research methods for practice and policy.The videos presentation,book review and its application towards justice,equity and cultural language barriers were exceptional.
By Dr. R D B•
Sep 4, 2021
By negar y z•
Mar 26, 2021
By Abdullah M H•
Jun 4, 2021
By Roxane G•
Mar 10, 2021
I enjoyed the comprehensive approach to research including hiring a research staff.