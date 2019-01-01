Dr. Lisa Cooper is a Liberian-born general internist, social epidemiologist, and health services researcher. She was one of the first scientists to document disparities in the quality of relationships between physicians and patients from socially at-risk groups. She then designed innovative interventions targeting physicians’ communication skills, patients’ self-management skills, and healthcare organizations’ ability to address needs of populations experiencing health disparities. She is the author of over 180 publications and has been the principal investigator of more than 15 federal and private foundation grants. She has also been a devoted mentor to more than 60 individuals seeking careers in medicine, nursing, and public health. Dr. Cooper has received several honors for her pioneering research, teaching, and mentoring. She has also been recognized by several community organizations for her community engagement and advocacy to address health disparities. Currently, Dr. Cooper directs The Johns Hopkins Center for Health Equity, where she and her transdisciplinary team work with stakeholders from healthcare and the community to implement rigorous clinical trials, identifying interventions that alleviate racial and income disparities in social determinants and health outcomes. The Center also provides training to a new generation of health equity scholars and advocates for social change with policymakers.