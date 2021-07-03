HL
Jun 19, 2020
My current roles have taken me away from community health care and this course has helped me keep stay current with Health Care Equity Research and program development. Thank you for this course.
SA
Aug 5, 2020
I feel this course gave me a core understanding of the structure needed to compose constructive health equity research. Thank you to all parties involved!
By Cara F•
Jul 3, 2021
This course seems very very dated, as it was clearly made in 2017 (at least 4 of the 5 modules). If ever there had been a time to update the course it would have been during the pandemic as health inequities have been glaring. The social media stuff was already dated. It seemed very ironic, in the last module, when one of the lecturers talked about how paper journals were a thing of the past, because information is immediately out-of-date. I laughed out loud at that. I was disappointed by this missed opportunity that this course might have been given the current exceptionally relevant time and think that it should be more transparent, upfront, when courses are old like this.
By Kamya R•
Apr 18, 2020
This course was a great foundation. I do some health equity research, but I found that the videos and readings were helpful to deepen my understanding of health equity overall. There were also many programmatic methods shared that I will be utilizing to implement future projects. Thank You!
By Hope L•
Jun 20, 2020
By Sarah L A•
Aug 6, 2020
By Jose A•
Oct 5, 2020
The course is great! Community engagement professionals and volunteers will learn a couple of things about the impact of their engagement methods from a rigorous point of view. I would like to see more updated information that extends beyond medicine practitioners though, there has been a lot on this in the last 3 years.
By Mike B•
Aug 25, 2020
I found this course very useful in terms of expanding my knowledge base of health equity and its relationship with research. Covid and other natural disasters (Hurricane Katrina) have shown us that have shown us that 15 years has done little to disparage any of the inequities that exist at all levels of almost every large institution the US, the healthcare system being just one. I now have an idea of the many inequities in healthcare and healthcare minorities face and faced and why minorities can be very apprehensive when medical research is involved. As a public health professional having my base knowledge put into context and with some perspective added can be invaluable. Take the course, You'll be a better scientist or student. Five Stars.
By Reetha P•
Mar 13, 2021
The foundations of Health Equity was a very good course, it did have a lot of readings, but it was very useful list of readings. I would certainly recommend this course, it does not matter whether you are a clinician, community developer or a policy makers it seems to be relevant to all. I would have liked to see a little more interaction in the forum, and also get to know each other. Another area is during this course, is there a way to reach a facilitator. Thank you to all the people who facilitated this session and ofcourse Lisa. Wow, what a powerhouse of knowledge, and thanks to coursera for giving us easy access to such valuable courses.
By Patricia M•
Feb 10, 2021
This is a great course! It offers a lot of important information on health equity research - offering real-world examples of challenges and solutions, particularly around stakeholder engagement - in a relatively condensed, easy-to-follow format. The only thing I'd note for future students is that a few of the videos are significantly longer than the estimated timeframe (for example, a video labeled as "15 minutes" might actually be an hour). But the insights are valuable, and it is more than worth the extra time investment! :)
By Aedrian A•
Jan 20, 2021
This course provides a compelling overview of both the issues surrounding and academic-community research pursuits regarding health equity. With the on-going COVID-19 pandemic extensively highlighting severe medical, public health and social inequities in, perhaps, all nations, this topics in this course and the field it represents are poised to become the "next big thing" in improving health systems around the world.
By Messeret E S•
Dec 22, 2020
The course has given me the foundation of Health equity research , the social determinants of Health equity, Health Equity is not achieved by addressing health issues only, community and stakeholder engagement of Health Equity research, how to disseminate results from Health Equity using Social media as a strategy to promote results to address Health Inequity.
By Kimberly H•
Mar 9, 2021
Loved this program! It was a great overview with knowledgeable professors and speakers and manageable to complete while also working full time. Nice mix of videos, reviewing journal articles and discussion opportunities. Would highly recommend this to those interested in HER - Health Equity Research.
By Anne R•
Mar 8, 2021
Excellent. Great resources. My only comment would be great to have references to work with other groups affected by disproportionate access to health services e.g indigneous communities although I appreciate that the presenters work is with their local communities
By Nicole C•
Jan 19, 2021
This was a wonderful course! It was extremely timely and the materials and readings advanced my understanding to the subject matter. I am working on health equity projects of which the course gave me quite to consider to ensure that my work is more effective.
By Poliane m a•
Sep 24, 2020
Até o momento desconhecia o que poderia ser equidade em saúde públicas, a fundação mostra o rico quadro de cientístas de diferentes disciplinas, métodos e intervenções para tentar promover a igualdade na saúde e para o grupo em risco social.
By Nancy K V•
Feb 19, 2021
Thank you to Dr. Lisa Cooper and Johns Hopkins Center for Health Equity for providing this course. It is inspiring and enlightening. It is very much needed to address the problem of health inequity and to attain the goal of health equality.
By Shakira N•
May 28, 2020
Great information that went beyond just discussing equity and equality. Some great suggestions on how to be a better researcher, engaging community members and stakeholders. Overall I enjoyed the class.
By Evangelina K•
Jul 8, 2021
This course allowed me to examine my personal and professional work within the public health field and unlocked a new way of thinking, thank you!
By Grant S•
Jan 11, 2022
Excellent introductory course to health equity, and a nice examples of the excellent work being conducted in this area by Johns Hopkins.
By Catrina B•
Dec 6, 2020
Very well presented and easy to follow. The topics were well thought out and presented in such a way that they keep your attention.
By Lisa C•
Aug 15, 2021
This course was very insightful and provides a great foundation for health equity research.
By Annette C•
Sep 4, 2021
Awesome experience with multi media levels of information e.g. videos, articles, slides.
By Vicki L D•
Oct 31, 2021
This course contained good information which was presented in a very accessible format.
By Angeli A R•
Jul 22, 2020
Thank you. I learned more about health equity & it's a great help to our research.
By Pam E•
Jan 10, 2022
Very insightful. Knowledge I will use. Lisa Cooper is excellent!
By Caron O•
Nov 29, 2020
This is an excellent course with lots of valuable information.