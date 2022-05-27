About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

Some basic precalculus knowledge and basic programming skills preferred.

Approx. 23 hours to complete
English
Instructor

Offered by

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction to Python

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 24 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Functions

5 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 123 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Rates of Change and the Derivative

6 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 162 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Derivative Rules and Applications

6 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 157 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes

