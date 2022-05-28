About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • After completing this course, you will be able to discuss the importance of Point of Care Testing (POCT) for common sexually transmitted infections.

  • After completing this course, you will be able to discuss the obstacles currently present with POCT for STI development and adoption.

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

STIs: What are they and why do we care?

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 38 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Bacterial STIs

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 67 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Viral STIs, Diagnosing STIs, and STI Clinical Services

2 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 92 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

STI POCTs: Are they currently used and how?

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 111 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder