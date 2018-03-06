About this Course

2,683 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 4 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 4 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(1,085 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

20 minutes to complete

CME Information and Accreditation

20 minutes to complete
2 readings
9 minutes to complete

Introduction

9 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 2 readings
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Module I: HPV-associated Throat Cancer: An Epidemic

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 11 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Module II: HPV Risk Factors and Clinical Presentation

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 10 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Module III: Management of HPV-associated Oropharyngeal Cancer

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 13 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM HPV-ASSOCIATED ORAL AND THROAT CANCER: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder