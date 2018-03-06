Welcome to HPV-Associated Oral and Throat Cancers: What You Need to Know
This course, offered by the Department of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, is designed to inform primary care physicians and otolaryngologists (general and head and neck surgeons), as well as medical students, residents, nurses, physician assistants, medical assistants, about HPV-associated oral and throat cancers. It is also applicable to individuals who wish to broaden their knowledge and vernacular about this disease process, especially those who may have been diagnosed with HPV and/or HPV-associated oropharyngeal cancers. The course has been divided into four modules, each of which is followed by multiple choice questions to help attendees further understand this condition: Week 1 - CME Information, Accreditation and Introduction (2 min) Week 2 - Module 1: HPV-associated Throat Cancer: An Epidemic (11 min. + quiz) Week 3 - Module 2: HPV Risk Factors and Clinical Presentation (10 min. + quiz) Week 4 - Module 3: Management of HPV-associated Oropharyngeal Cancer (13 min. + quiz) Week 5 - Module 4: Prevention, Vaccination, and the Horizon (10 min. + quiz) The primary objective of this course is to provide physicians with a thorough understanding of how to better diagnose and treat patients who have HPV-related oral and throat cancers. Those participating in this course have the option to receive CME credit. Please review the CME Information and Accreditation prior to proceeding with the course modules. Release Date: February 4, 2019 Expiration Date: February 4, 2021 Estimated Time to Complete: 1 hour CME Fee: $30 CME Credits Offered: 1.0 CME Reviewer: Marita S. Teng, MD How to Receive CME Credit: For physicians who are interested in earning CME credits and other allied health professions who wish to receive a Verification of Attendance certificate, you must: a. Complete Signature Track (details to follow after enrolling in this course) b. Complete registration process through the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, CME Office using the following link: https://mssm.cloud-cme.com/default.aspx?EID=4177&P=3000&CaseID=78 (You will be required to pay an additional non-refundable fee of $30.00 in addition to the $49.00 fee for signature track.) c. Email an attached copy of your Verified Certificate from Coursera to the CME office at the Icahn School of Medicine at cme@mssm.edu and request your CME certificate. d. You will be provided with the instructions for downloading your CME/CE certificate. Course Planners Lynette Bobbitt Lisa Chase Eric M. Genden, MD Jill Gregory Gale Justin Paul Lawrence Carter Lim Erik Popil