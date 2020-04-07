Chevron Left
Back to HPV-Associated Oral and Throat Cancer: What You Need to Know

Learner Reviews & Feedback for HPV-Associated Oral and Throat Cancer: What You Need to Know by Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

4.8
stars
442 ratings
88 reviews

About the Course

Welcome to HPV-Associated Oral and Throat Cancers: What You Need to Know This course, offered by the Department of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, is designed to inform primary care physicians and otolaryngologists (general and head and neck surgeons), as well as medical students, residents, nurses, physician assistants, medical assistants, about HPV-associated oral and throat cancers. It is also applicable to individuals who wish to broaden their knowledge and vernacular about this disease process, especially those who may have been diagnosed with HPV and/or HPV-associated oropharyngeal cancers. The course has been divided into four modules, each of which is followed by multiple choice questions to help attendees further understand this condition: Week 1 - CME Information, Accreditation and Introduction (2 min) Week 2 - Module 1: HPV-associated Throat Cancer: An Epidemic (11 min. + quiz) Week 3 - Module 2: HPV Risk Factors and Clinical Presentation (10 min. + quiz) Week 4 - Module 3: Management of HPV-associated Oropharyngeal Cancer (13 min. + quiz) Week 5 - Module 4: Prevention, Vaccination, and the Horizon (10 min. + quiz) The primary objective of this course is to provide physicians with a thorough understanding of how to better diagnose and treat patients who have HPV-related oral and throat cancers. Those participating in this course have the option to receive CME credit. Please review the CME Information and Accreditation prior to proceeding with the course modules. Release Date: February 4, 2019 Expiration Date: February 4, 2021 Estimated Time to Complete: 1 hour CME Fee: $30 CME Credits Offered: 1.0 CME Reviewer: Marita S. Teng, MD How to Receive CME Credit: For physicians who are interested in earning CME credits and other allied health professions who wish to receive a Verification of Attendance certificate, you must: a. Complete Signature Track (details to follow after enrolling in this course) b. Complete registration process through the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, CME Office using the following link: https://mssm.cloud-cme.com/default.aspx?EID=4177&P=3000&CaseID=78 (You will be required to pay an additional non-refundable fee of $30.00 in addition to the $49.00 fee for signature track.) c. Email an attached copy of your Verified Certificate from Coursera to the CME office at the Icahn School of Medicine at cme@mssm.edu and request your CME certificate. d. You will be provided with the instructions for downloading your CME/CE certificate. Course Planners Lynette Bobbitt Lisa Chase Eric M. Genden, MD Jill Gregory Gale Justin Paul Lawrence Carter Lim Erik Popil...

Top reviews

MS

Dec 6, 2018

That course was really helpful. It give me a deep insight and overview of the HPV associated disease in general population. I am also looking for some more relevant topics. Thanks.

PM

Sep 24, 2017

Wonderful and informative course, demystified the majority of the stigma surrounding the HPV virus, transmission, and treatment. I would highly recommend to anyone.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 86 Reviews for HPV-Associated Oral and Throat Cancer: What You Need to Know

By Léa s

Apr 7, 2020

Really good lesson. It makes you have a really good idea of what is HPV, I am a dentist and was happy to improve my knowledge.

By Dr. W W

May 13, 2020

Thank you for such a brilliant course. It is user friendly and I have gained new n much better knowledge on HPV.

By Dr.Mohan P

Jun 6, 2020

This topic is very well presented and explained by the Instructer. I raelly thank him from bottom of my heart.

By paritrat p

Mar 15, 2019

Nice information , improved my knowledge about HPV. Please keep making much more videos like these. Thank you.

By Ernest A

Mar 15, 2017

Very educative! It demystified some misconceptions I had about HPV. Very succinct. Awesome instructor!

By Marianne B

Oct 24, 2019

Course was very well presented by Dr Genden. Information was clearly formatted and very relevant to any one in the health profession or not. The knowledge provided encourages one to be more diligent in observation and discussion of this very common virus, its treatment options and management...for me- in my field of dentistry.

Thank you for the opportunity to experience this course in the Coursera platform.

By Gerda S

May 23, 2018

Short and precise Explanation. I could do the course in one shot. The teacher is clear and very good to understand. I wished the course could be longer. Thank you for introduction. Slides should appear a bit longerafter the last

By MANDADI D

Dec 13, 2016

The course gives an insight into HPV associated Cancers but it would have been more helpful if you had described all Cancer stagings and their invidual treatment modalities and prognosis rather than generalised staging

By ode l d

Jul 24, 2020

Very interesting and informative! I love how we get the glossary in the beginning and the summary at the end. Also, I learned a lot from this course. I can assure you that you won't regret if you join!

By Juan G C M

Jan 20, 2018

Oral and throat cancer could be transmissible through Oral/anal sex and promiscuity is a reason wich multiply the incidence worldwide.

By Martha J O H

Jul 24, 2017

This course is a practical review about HPV , it allows you to focus in main points of clinical attention to the patient.

By Yamillete H S

Apr 9, 2020

Muy buen curso, se aprende muchísimo para los dentistas.

By Aedrian A

Jan 26, 2021

This offering is a great academic summary on oral and throat cancers secondary to HPV. Medical students and surgeons-/oncologists-in-training will find the material "high-yield" for review purposes, and casual learners & advocates will find essential information on epidemiology, prevention and treatment for these conditions.

By Rosemae M A

Nov 23, 2020

I love this course! It is short but very easy to understand. All the necessary information were covered to increase awareness and knowledge about the subject of HPV and if english is not your native language, the vocabulary is simple and limitly uses jargons. Excellent course! Definitely worth taking. :)

By Muhammad S

Dec 7, 2018

That course was really helpful. It give me a deep insight and overview of the HPV associated disease in general population. I am also looking for some more relevant topics. Thanks.

By Vivek S

Jul 11, 2020

Well-Informed Course on HPV-associated Oral and Throat Cancers. Complete package in a short course. Advised for those who wish to gain knowledge in this domain.

By RSG S

Oct 21, 2020

Excellent Course.. A very good update on HPV Related Cancers... A useful course for maxillofacial surgeons, and other Head and Neck Surgeons

By Abduljabbar A

Aug 22, 2020

Why there is no credit. This should be mentioned prior to the course.

How can we get such a certificate with credits?

By Luiz A R d S

Aug 9, 2020

Ótimo curso, muito fácil de entender, muito informativo e mega interessante. Melhor curso que já fiz no coursera

By Nilanjan C

Jun 13, 2020

Short course but with a lot to know and it was well designed. I learnt a lot about HPV and its prevention.

By Dr ( S M

Jun 14, 2020

comprehensive and easily explained about latest protocols in evaluation ,management and vaccination

By Joaquín A A A

Aug 7, 2020

El curso otorga conocimientos adecuados para un tema bastante desconocido para el médico general.

By Raunak K D

Jul 7, 2020

Nice and informative. It should have more molecular information about the pathogenesis of HPV

By Y S

May 11, 2019

Best course to learn about HPV associated oral and throat cancers and their management .

By Tourtounis I

Mar 26, 2020

Very educating. The information given are specific and useful for all the clinicians

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder