MS
Dec 6, 2018
That course was really helpful. It give me a deep insight and overview of the HPV associated disease in general population. I am also looking for some more relevant topics. Thanks.
PM
Sep 24, 2017
Wonderful and informative course, demystified the majority of the stigma surrounding the HPV virus, transmission, and treatment. I would highly recommend to anyone.
By Léa s•
Apr 7, 2020
Really good lesson. It makes you have a really good idea of what is HPV, I am a dentist and was happy to improve my knowledge.
By Dr. W W•
May 13, 2020
Thank you for such a brilliant course. It is user friendly and I have gained new n much better knowledge on HPV.
By Dr.Mohan P•
Jun 6, 2020
This topic is very well presented and explained by the Instructer. I raelly thank him from bottom of my heart.
By paritrat p•
Mar 15, 2019
Nice information , improved my knowledge about HPV. Please keep making much more videos like these. Thank you.
By Ernest A•
Mar 15, 2017
Very educative! It demystified some misconceptions I had about HPV. Very succinct. Awesome instructor!
By Marianne B•
Oct 24, 2019
Course was very well presented by Dr Genden. Information was clearly formatted and very relevant to any one in the health profession or not. The knowledge provided encourages one to be more diligent in observation and discussion of this very common virus, its treatment options and management...for me- in my field of dentistry.
Thank you for the opportunity to experience this course in the Coursera platform.
By Gerda S•
May 23, 2018
Short and precise Explanation. I could do the course in one shot. The teacher is clear and very good to understand. I wished the course could be longer. Thank you for introduction. Slides should appear a bit longerafter the last
By MANDADI D•
Dec 13, 2016
The course gives an insight into HPV associated Cancers but it would have been more helpful if you had described all Cancer stagings and their invidual treatment modalities and prognosis rather than generalised staging
By ode l d•
Jul 24, 2020
Very interesting and informative! I love how we get the glossary in the beginning and the summary at the end. Also, I learned a lot from this course. I can assure you that you won't regret if you join!
By Juan G C M•
Jan 20, 2018
Oral and throat cancer could be transmissible through Oral/anal sex and promiscuity is a reason wich multiply the incidence worldwide.
By Martha J O H•
Jul 24, 2017
This course is a practical review about HPV , it allows you to focus in main points of clinical attention to the patient.
By Yamillete H S•
Apr 9, 2020
Muy buen curso, se aprende muchísimo para los dentistas.
By Aedrian A•
Jan 26, 2021
This offering is a great academic summary on oral and throat cancers secondary to HPV. Medical students and surgeons-/oncologists-in-training will find the material "high-yield" for review purposes, and casual learners & advocates will find essential information on epidemiology, prevention and treatment for these conditions.
By Rosemae M A•
Nov 23, 2020
I love this course! It is short but very easy to understand. All the necessary information were covered to increase awareness and knowledge about the subject of HPV and if english is not your native language, the vocabulary is simple and limitly uses jargons. Excellent course! Definitely worth taking. :)
By Muhammad S•
Dec 7, 2018
By Vivek S•
Jul 11, 2020
Well-Informed Course on HPV-associated Oral and Throat Cancers. Complete package in a short course. Advised for those who wish to gain knowledge in this domain.
By RSG S•
Oct 21, 2020
Excellent Course.. A very good update on HPV Related Cancers... A useful course for maxillofacial surgeons, and other Head and Neck Surgeons
By Abduljabbar A•
Aug 22, 2020
Why there is no credit. This should be mentioned prior to the course.
How can we get such a certificate with credits?
By Luiz A R d S•
Aug 9, 2020
Ótimo curso, muito fácil de entender, muito informativo e mega interessante. Melhor curso que já fiz no coursera
By Nilanjan C•
Jun 13, 2020
Short course but with a lot to know and it was well designed. I learnt a lot about HPV and its prevention.
By Dr ( S M•
Jun 14, 2020
comprehensive and easily explained about latest protocols in evaluation ,management and vaccination
By Joaquín A A A•
Aug 7, 2020
El curso otorga conocimientos adecuados para un tema bastante desconocido para el médico general.
By Raunak K D•
Jul 7, 2020
Nice and informative. It should have more molecular information about the pathogenesis of HPV
By Y S•
May 11, 2019
Best course to learn about HPV associated oral and throat cancers and their management .
By Tourtounis I•
Mar 26, 2020
Very educating. The information given are specific and useful for all the clinicians