Eric M. Genden, MD, MHCA, FACS, is the Isidore Friesner Professor and Chairman of the Department of Otolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery and Professor of Neurosurgery and Immunology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. He is also Chief of the Division of Head and Neck Oncology, Executive Vice President of Ambulatory Surgery, and Director of the Head and Neck Institute at the Mount Sinai Health System. After completing his residency training at Washington University and Barnes-Jewish Hospital, Dr. Genden completed his fellowship training in head and neck oncology and microvascular surgery at the Mount Sinai School of Medicine. Dr. Genden also achieved a Masters in Healthcare Administration at Harvard University. Dr. Genden is internationally recognized as a leader in the management of oral cancer and microvascular reconstruction of the head and neck. His clinical expertise also encompasses thyroid and parathyroid surgery. Dr. Genden’s basic science laboratory focuses on transplantation immune biology of the trachea and larynx. Additionally, he is a co-investigator on more than 15 clinical trials. Dr. Genden has published nearly two-hundred manuscripts and chapters, and is the author and editor of five books.