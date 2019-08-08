This capstone course in the Health Informatics Specialization will allow learners to create a comprehensive plan for an informatics intervention of their choosing, and that will demonstrate to current or future employers the new skills obtained through the completion of this series of five courses in Health Informatics.
Johns Hopkins University
The mission of The Johns Hopkins University is to educate its students and cultivate their capacity for life-long learning, to foster independent and original research, and to bring the benefits of discovery to the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Translating an "As Is" and "To Be" into a Stack Analysis
Applying Online Data Sources to Assess the Needs for an Informatics Intervention
Designing an Informatics Intervention
Communicating a Plan for Intervention Implementation
TOP REVIEWS FROM CULMINATING PROJECT IN HEALTH INFORMATICS
Gained more confidence in Health Informatics course after completing capstone project. Thanks to all the tutors and John Hopkinson University.
Very informative and merges all the concepts learned well
INTERESTING AND GOOD TO HAVE KNOWLEDGE ON THIS COURSE, THANK YOU
What a wonderful experience! I truly enjoyed this Health Informatics program and would recommend it to all health professionals!
About the Health Informatics Specialization
This Specialization is intended for health professionals, administrators, health IT staff, vendors, startups, and patients who need or want to participate in the health IT/informatics process. Throughout the five courses of this Specialization, you will learn about the social and technical context of health informatics problems, how to successfully implement health informatics interventions, how to design a health informatics solution for decision support, and how to answer a health informatics problem through data retrieval and analysis.
