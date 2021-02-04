PS
Feb 3, 2021
Gained more confidence in Health Informatics course after completing capstone project. Thanks to all the tutors and John Hopkinson University.
Jan 2, 2022
What a wonderful experience! I truly enjoyed this Health Informatics program and would recommend it to all health professionals!
By Poonkuzhali S•
Feb 3, 2021
By Fatima B•
Jan 3, 2022
By Fatima B•
Jan 3, 2022
What a wonderful experience! I truly enjoyed this Health Informatics program and would recommend it to all health professionals!
By sameera o a s•
Aug 9, 2019
INTERESTING AND GOOD TO HAVE KNOWLEDGE ON THIS COURSE, THANK YOU
By Gugulami B•
Sep 29, 2020
Very informative and merges all the concepts learned well
By HarishBabu D•
Aug 9, 2019
Informative course
By Ernesto Q•
Sep 16, 2020
great course
By SWATHI Y•
Aug 11, 2020
Useful
By Natschja R•
Oct 9, 2020
The peer reviewed assignments are not helpful