Culminating Project in Health Informatics by Johns Hopkins University

This capstone course in the Health Informatics Specialization will allow learners to create a comprehensive plan for an informatics intervention of their choosing, and that will demonstrate to current or future employers the new skills obtained through the completion of this series of five courses in Health Informatics....

By Poonkuzhali S

Feb 3, 2021

Gained more confidence in Health Informatics course after completing capstone project. Thanks to all the tutors and John Hopkinson University.

By Fatima B

Jan 3, 2022

What a wonderful experience! I truly enjoyed this Health Informatics program and would recommend it to all health professionals!

By sameera o a s

Aug 9, 2019

INTERESTING AND GOOD TO HAVE KNOWLEDGE ON THIS COURSE, THANK YOU

By Gugulami B

Sep 29, 2020

Very informative and merges all the concepts learned well

By HarishBabu D

Aug 9, 2019

Informative course

By Ernesto Q

Sep 16, 2020

great course

By SWATHI Y

Aug 11, 2020

Useful

By Natschja R

Oct 9, 2020

The peer reviewed assignments are not helpful

