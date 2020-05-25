About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 20 hours to complete
English
Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction & Shortcomings of Current Approaches

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 66 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

History and Causation

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 138 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 101 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Risk of Bias & Application to Test Methods Comparison

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 94 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

