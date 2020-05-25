Welcome to the Evidence-based Toxicology (EBT) course. In medicine and healthcare, evidence-based medicine has revolutionized the way that information is evaluated transparently and objectively. Over the past ten years, a movement in North America and Europe has attempted to translate this revolution to the field of toxicology.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction & Shortcomings of Current Approaches
This module introduces you to the course, outlines the shortcomings of current toxicity testing approaches, and shows how EBT can help to overcome these shortcomings.
History and Causation
This module explains how evidence-based toxicology originated and describes the driving forces for the initiative. In the second lesson, you will learn how to distinguish between correlation and causation as well as the main problems with drawing conclusions on the basis of correlations. The Bradford Hill criteria are introduced, along with examples for each criterion. You will also learn about mechanistic toxicology and mechanistic validation.
Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis
This module shows how to perform systematic reviews and meta-analyses. You will learn the history of both methods and will receive step-by-step instructions on how to perform systematic reviews and meta-analyses using examples from the research activities of the instructors.
Risk of Bias & Application to Test Methods Comparison
This module teaches you about possible biases that can be introduced at different stages of research. Each bias is explained with examples, including solutions for overcoming those biases. The second lesson covers systematic review of the zebrafish embryotoxicity test as a case study conducted by the Evidence-based Toxicology Collaboration (EBTC). You will go through all of the steps of the systematic review again to imprint the knowledge from module 3, but this systematic review will be related to a toxicological method.
The course was very well thought out and very informative
Excellent, it has given me a very clear and complete vision.gave me a very clear and complete picture.
Quite informative and exposed me to a whole new horizon in the ever blooming world of toxicology. I would like to thank Dr. Thomas Hartung and his team at John Hopkins for making this possible!
Thanks for the opportunity to be part of those who will benefit from their awesome course.
