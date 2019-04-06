Chevron Left
Welcome to the Evidence-based Toxicology (EBT) course. In medicine and healthcare, evidence-based medicine has revolutionized the way that information is evaluated transparently and objectively. Over the past ten years, a movement in North America and Europe has attempted to translate this revolution to the field of toxicology. The Center for Alternatives to Animal Testing (CAAT) within the department of Environmental Health and Engineering at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health hosts the first chair for EBT and the secretariat for the EBT Collaboration on both sides of the Atlantic. Based on the Cochrane Collaboration in Evidence-based Medicine, the EBT Collaboration was established at the CAAT to foster the development of a process for quality assurance of new toxicity tests for the assessment of safety in humans and the environment. Regulatory safety sciences have undergone remarkably little change in the past fifty years. At the same time, our knowledge in the life sciences is doubling about every seven years. Systematic review and related evidence-based approaches are beginning to be adapted by regulatory agencies like the Environment Protection Agency (EPA), the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), and the US National Toxicology Program. They provide transparent, objective, and consistent tools to identify, select, appraise, and extract evidence across studies. This course will showcase these emerging efforts and address opportunities and challenges to the expanded use of these tools within toxicology....

NF

Jul 31, 2021

Excellent, it has given me a very clear and complete vision.gave me a very clear and complete picture.

EE

Apr 5, 2019

Surprisingly very informative and detailed Course. Thanks for the load of information given.

By Ellis E

Apr 6, 2019

By Cristiana C

Jul 22, 2019

The course was very well-planned and all classes are very informative, robust and clear about the themes. I absolutely recommend it!

By Jean-Francois L

Jun 9, 2020

Très professionnel, nécessite un engagement certain, cette formation m'a permis de perfectionner des notions de revue systématique de littérature et de bio-statistiques, applicables largement aux études cliniques qui sont mon domaine.

En entrant dans le domaine de l'EBT, j'ai appris avec intérêt quelques bases de toxicologie, les challenges propres à ce nouveau domaine et, au travers de la revue d'abstracts, l'utilisation des tests sur les embryons de zebrafish- très utile dans le domaine environnemental, qui m'intéresse lui aussi particulièrement

By Daodu B J

May 25, 2020

Thanks for the opportunity to be part of those who will benefit from their awesome course.

By Michael M

Jun 12, 2020

The course was very well thought out and very informative

By Agoes Y H

Jun 5, 2020

Great software and explanation leading to it.

By Dr S B

Oct 26, 2020

It was an awesome, stimulating and engaging course. I had the privilege of learning a lot on modern toxicological approaches; particularly the role of systems biology in risk assessment processes. Thanks to the teachers Dr Lena Smirnova and Professor Thomas Hartung. I look forward to future engagement with field especially in neurotoxicology

By Haabil H

Jul 5, 2020

Quite informative and exposed me to a whole new horizon in the ever blooming world of toxicology. I would like to thank Dr. Thomas Hartung and his team at John Hopkins for making this possible!

By Kathryn K

Jul 21, 2020

Outstanding course, a great mix of speakers, very thorough slides, a nice mix of reading materials. A nice balance of breadth and depth in an important topic that affects all the life sciences. Biggest concern: errors in the transcripts of the lectures need to be corrected, particularly to help students whose first language is not English to understand the material. Plan to spend more than the estimated time to get the full value of the course.

By Gabriela d O P C

Jan 8, 2021

Excellent course !! I was not particularly familiar with the EBT movement, and now I have more hope that in the near future we will take toxicology to the level it deserves.

By Noemi F

Aug 1, 2021

By Dadisetti P

Jul 18, 2020

Excellent course. Much needed for toxicologist

By Akogwu M E

Jul 7, 2020

It is very detailed and comprehensive

By Sholeye M I

Aug 5, 2020

An interesting course. Learnt a lot

By Roberta P G

Jul 27, 2020

Excelent! I learned a lot.

By KATHRI A L S K

Jan 21, 2021

Well organized course.

By Mona A A

Jul 3, 2020

good

By Deniz Ç

Jan 10, 2021

I miss real talk discussions to clarify more questions, otherwise top.

By Tazmin A

Sep 24, 2020

a great course with vast knowledge

By Muskan K

Jul 15, 2020

Well it require prior knowledge of the subject!

By Estefany A

Dec 2, 2020

Interesting but boring, only PowerPoint slides and super long. Didn't like it as I thought I would

