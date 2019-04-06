NF
Jul 31, 2021
Excellent, it has given me a very clear and complete vision.gave me a very clear and complete picture.
EE
Apr 5, 2019
Surprisingly very informative and detailed Course. Thanks for the load of information given.
By Ellis E•
Apr 6, 2019
Surprisingly very informative and detailed Course. Thanks for the load of information given.
By Cristiana C•
Jul 22, 2019
The course was very well-planned and all classes are very informative, robust and clear about the themes. I absolutely recommend it!
By Jean-Francois L•
Jun 9, 2020
Très professionnel, nécessite un engagement certain, cette formation m'a permis de perfectionner des notions de revue systématique de littérature et de bio-statistiques, applicables largement aux études cliniques qui sont mon domaine.
En entrant dans le domaine de l'EBT, j'ai appris avec intérêt quelques bases de toxicologie, les challenges propres à ce nouveau domaine et, au travers de la revue d'abstracts, l'utilisation des tests sur les embryons de zebrafish- très utile dans le domaine environnemental, qui m'intéresse lui aussi particulièrement
By Daodu B J•
May 25, 2020
Thanks for the opportunity to be part of those who will benefit from their awesome course.
By Michael M•
Jun 12, 2020
The course was very well thought out and very informative
By Agoes Y H•
Jun 5, 2020
Great software and explanation leading to it.
By Dr S B•
Oct 26, 2020
It was an awesome, stimulating and engaging course. I had the privilege of learning a lot on modern toxicological approaches; particularly the role of systems biology in risk assessment processes. Thanks to the teachers Dr Lena Smirnova and Professor Thomas Hartung. I look forward to future engagement with field especially in neurotoxicology
By Haabil H•
Jul 5, 2020
Quite informative and exposed me to a whole new horizon in the ever blooming world of toxicology. I would like to thank Dr. Thomas Hartung and his team at John Hopkins for making this possible!
By Kathryn K•
Jul 21, 2020
Outstanding course, a great mix of speakers, very thorough slides, a nice mix of reading materials. A nice balance of breadth and depth in an important topic that affects all the life sciences. Biggest concern: errors in the transcripts of the lectures need to be corrected, particularly to help students whose first language is not English to understand the material. Plan to spend more than the estimated time to get the full value of the course.
By Gabriela d O P C•
Jan 8, 2021
Excellent course !! I was not particularly familiar with the EBT movement, and now I have more hope that in the near future we will take toxicology to the level it deserves.
By Noemi F•
Aug 1, 2021
Excellent, it has given me a very clear and complete vision.gave me a very clear and complete picture.
By Dadisetti P•
Jul 18, 2020
Excellent course. Much needed for toxicologist
By Akogwu M E•
Jul 7, 2020
It is very detailed and comprehensive
By Sholeye M I•
Aug 5, 2020
An interesting course. Learnt a lot
By Roberta P G•
Jul 27, 2020
Excelent! I learned a lot.
By KATHRI A L S K•
Jan 21, 2021
Well organized course.
By Mona A A•
Jul 3, 2020
good
By Deniz Ç•
Jan 10, 2021
I miss real talk discussions to clarify more questions, otherwise top.
By Tazmin A•
Sep 24, 2020
a great course with vast knowledge
By Muskan K•
Jul 15, 2020
Well it require prior knowledge of the subject!
By Estefany A•
Dec 2, 2020
Interesting but boring, only PowerPoint slides and super long. Didn't like it as I thought I would