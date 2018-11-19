This course familiarizes students with the novel concepts being used to revamp regulatory toxicology in response to a breakthrough National Research Council Report “Toxicity Testing in the 21st Century: A Vision and a Strategy.” We present the latest developments in the field of toxicology—the shift from animal testing toward human relevant, high content, high-throughput integrative testing strategies. Active programs from EPA, NIH, and the global scientific community illustrate the dynamics of safety sciences.
Toxicology 21: Scientific ApplicationsJohns Hopkins University
About this Course
Offered by
Johns Hopkins University
The mission of The Johns Hopkins University is to educate its students and cultivate their capacity for life-long learning, to foster independent and original research, and to bring the benefits of discovery to the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Module 1
This model will give you a broad introduction to the Toxicology 21st century (Tox21c) field and familiarize you with the main document, which summarize the main ideas and principles of Tox21c.
Module 2
This module will discuss how ToxCast and Tox21 technologies can be used in practice. The US EPA Endocrine Disruptor Screening Program will be discussed in detail and we will demonstrate how the ToxCast platform replaced in vivo tiered approaches in EDSP and, thus, acelerate the process of . In the second lesson of this module, the development of in silico models for toxicity testing will be discussed.
Module 3
This module will familiarize you with the Human Toxome Project run by Johns Hopkins University in collaboration with several university, industry, and research agencies. Omics technologies, their advantages and disadvantages, as well as concepts of Adverse Outcome Pathways (AOP) and Pathways of Toxicity (PoT) will be discussed.
Module 4
The first lesson in this module will explain the concept of read-across, why it is important for regulatory risk assessment, and how it can be implemented by industry in response to REACH legislation. The organotypic cultures lesson will teach you about existing in vitro cell-based models starting from simple monolayer cultures of cell lines and ending with complex combined organ-on-a-chip and human-on-a-chip approaches.
Module 5
This module will teach you the role of miRNA and epigenetics in toxicology and environmental health.
Reviews
- 5 stars79.45%
- 4 stars12.32%
- 3 stars5.47%
- 1 star2.73%
TOP REVIEWS FROM TOXICOLOGY 21: SCIENTIFIC APPLICATIONS
Very nice and the teachers explanation are clear . It’s very interesting, specially if you work in the research-lab section
Helpful Course in Understanding Current trend in toxicological testings
Awesome course! Highly essential information for all toxicologists!
A very well-taught course with lots of useful information. I highly recommend it.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.