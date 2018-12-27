I
May 25, 2020
one of the best course helps students & researcher about what are challenges faced in toxicology in 21 century and finds the routes to develop new routes and methods for toxicology tests
May 3, 2018
Very nicely designed course. The instructors offer an excellent and easy to understand overview of a range of promising Tox21 tools and approaches using good examples and illustrations.
By FNU N K•
Dec 27, 2018
A very well-taught course with lots of useful information. I highly recommend it.
By marie a m•
Nov 30, 2020
Very nice and the teachers explanation are clear . It’s very interesting, specially if you work in the research-lab section
By Olushola ( A•
Nov 20, 2018
Awesome course! Highly essential information for all toxicologists!
By Dr. N V•
Jan 18, 2020
Excellent Information. I would say every toxicologist should once go thorough this wondaful series of lectures covering almost all the aspect of Toxicology. Very well designed course. My best wishes to all the facilitators for their hard work. Looking forward some similar course from Johns Hopkins University.
By Agunbiade O E•
Feb 3, 2020
i recommend this course to anyone especially those in the toxicology field. i have really learnt alot. i thank the team from John Hopkins University for making this course interesting and easy to learn and understand and i also thank Coursera for making this course available online to people
By CAT’s B•
Apr 24, 2020
The course conceptually describes the need for a change in the field of toxicity testing replacing the decades-old cruel method of animal testing. The availability of instructors from a vast variety of areas is the most important asset of this course. THIS IS ONE OF THE BEST COURSES EVER!!
By Daodu B J•
May 20, 2020
Thanks for the opportunity to be part of this course. With this course, I have been able to understand the current trend in the field of Toxicology where animal testing has giving a way for the new advance technology such as cell culture, omics, highthroughput test.
By Akash R•
Sep 21, 2019
The course was fabulous and was equally effective and it is the ultimate need of today . The idea of paradigm shift in toxicology to in vitro toxicology testing was and is realistic and much more helpful. I owe my sincere thanks to all the professors of this course.
By Chris P•
Mar 14, 2020
This was a very well run course with helpful activities. I have used the material in my profession. It is not a lightweight course; some courses you can breeze through, but this one will take some effort and time. But it's well worth it.
By VENKATRAO I•
May 26, 2020
By Sunil K•
May 3, 2018
By Probin K R•
Sep 6, 2021
I am very happy and glad to part of your course.Thank you
By kiranmai g•
Oct 20, 2020
very useful course. Really Very informative.
By Dadisetti P•
Oct 2, 2019
Much needed course for any toxicologist
By Pooja R B•
Aug 20, 2019
very helpful and good course
By SIVAKUMAR J•
Aug 7, 2020
Very informative one
By Cology E•
Jul 22, 2020
Many Thanks
By GOKULPRIYA T•
Jul 19, 2020
Good
By Daniele C•
Jul 2, 2018
Very challenging, only for people having already a background in toxicology.
By Sudeep B•
Mar 28, 2021
Helpful Course in Understanding Current trend in toxicological testings
By Cristhian D R Q•
Jul 23, 2021
Very good!
By Jonathan G•
Mar 26, 2018
There is really no need for this to be a course. All you need to know is how much to use and where to use portions and which dosages are lethal and which ones aren't.