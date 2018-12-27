Chevron Left
Back to Toxicology 21: Scientific Applications

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Toxicology 21: Scientific Applications by Johns Hopkins University

4.7
stars
73 ratings
22 reviews

About the Course

This course familiarizes students with the novel concepts being used to revamp regulatory toxicology in response to a breakthrough National Research Council Report “Toxicity Testing in the 21st Century: A Vision and a Strategy.” We present the latest developments in the field of toxicology—the shift from animal testing toward human relevant, high content, high-throughput integrative testing strategies. Active programs from EPA, NIH, and the global scientific community illustrate the dynamics of safety sciences....

Top reviews

I

May 25, 2020

one of the best course helps students & researcher about what are challenges faced in toxicology in 21 century and finds the routes to develop new routes and methods for toxicology tests

S

May 3, 2018

Very nicely designed course. The instructors offer an excellent and easy to understand overview of a range of promising Tox21 tools and approaches using good examples and illustrations.

Filter by:

1 - 22 of 22 Reviews for Toxicology 21: Scientific Applications

By FNU N K

Dec 27, 2018

A very well-taught course with lots of useful information. I highly recommend it.

By marie a m

Nov 30, 2020

Very nice and the teachers explanation are clear . It’s very interesting, specially if you work in the research-lab section

By Olushola ( A

Nov 20, 2018

Awesome course! Highly essential information for all toxicologists!

By Dr. N V

Jan 18, 2020

Excellent Information. I would say every toxicologist should once go thorough this wondaful series of lectures covering almost all the aspect of Toxicology. Very well designed course. My best wishes to all the facilitators for their hard work. Looking forward some similar course from Johns Hopkins University.

By Agunbiade O E

Feb 3, 2020

i recommend this course to anyone especially those in the toxicology field. i have really learnt alot. i thank the team from John Hopkins University for making this course interesting and easy to learn and understand and i also thank Coursera for making this course available online to people

By CAT’s B

Apr 24, 2020

The course conceptually describes the need for a change in the field of toxicity testing replacing the decades-old cruel method of animal testing. The availability of instructors from a vast variety of areas is the most important asset of this course. THIS IS ONE OF THE BEST COURSES EVER!!

By Daodu B J

May 20, 2020

Thanks for the opportunity to be part of this course. With this course, I have been able to understand the current trend in the field of Toxicology where animal testing has giving a way for the new advance technology such as cell culture, omics, highthroughput test.

By Akash R

Sep 21, 2019

The course was fabulous and was equally effective and it is the ultimate need of today . The idea of paradigm shift in toxicology to in vitro toxicology testing was and is realistic and much more helpful. I owe my sincere thanks to all the professors of this course.

By Chris P

Mar 14, 2020

This was a very well run course with helpful activities. I have used the material in my profession. It is not a lightweight course; some courses you can breeze through, but this one will take some effort and time. But it's well worth it.

By VENKATRAO I

May 26, 2020

one of the best course helps students & researcher about what are challenges faced in toxicology in 21 century and finds the routes to develop new routes and methods for toxicology tests

By Sunil K

May 3, 2018

Very nicely designed course. The instructors offer an excellent and easy to understand overview of a range of promising Tox21 tools and approaches using good examples and illustrations.

By Probin K R

Sep 6, 2021

I am very happy and glad to part of your course.Thank you

By kiranmai g

Oct 20, 2020

very useful course. Really Very informative.

By Dadisetti P

Oct 2, 2019

Much needed course for any toxicologist

By Pooja R B

Aug 20, 2019

very helpful and good course

By SIVAKUMAR J

Aug 7, 2020

Very informative one

By Cology E

Jul 22, 2020

Many Thanks

By GOKULPRIYA T

Jul 19, 2020

Good

By Daniele C

Jul 2, 2018

Very challenging, only for people having already a background in toxicology.

By Sudeep B

Mar 28, 2021

Helpful Course in Understanding Current trend in toxicological testings

By Cristhian D R Q

Jul 23, 2021

Very good!

By Jonathan G

Mar 26, 2018

There is really no need for this to be a course. All you need to know is how much to use and where to use portions and which dosages are lethal and which ones aren't.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder