DevSecOps has gained considerable momentum in recent years. It integrates software development (Dev), information security (Sec), and IT operations (Ops) so that businesses increase the value delivered by software. This course provides an overview of DevSecOps; introduces essential practices, such as continuous integration / continuous deployment (CI/CD), that shorten the cycle from implementing a feature to its availability to users; and describes how to start a DevSecOps transformation.
a background in an information technology (IT)-related discipline, such as computer science, or prior experience managing IT teams
Describe DevSecOps
Explain the three principles that underpin DevSecOps practices
Plan a DevSecOps transformation
Automate tasks to increase the quality and throughput of work
- Devops
- DevSecOps
Johns Hopkins University
The mission of The Johns Hopkins University is to educate its students and cultivate their capacity for life-long learning, to foster independent and original research, and to bring the benefits of discovery to the world.
Introduction
What is DevSecOps? How did we get here? This module provides a brief overview of software processes (e.g., waterfall and agile), why many organizations are adopting DevSecOps to increase the business value being delivered by software, and the principles that underpin DevSecOps practices.
The Three Ways
The behaviors and practices of DevSecOps stem from three principles: the fast flow of planned work throughout the value stream, constant feedback at every stage in the process, and the creation of a generative culture that embraces continual learning. This module dives into each of these principles in more detail, illustrating the concepts with real-world examples related to manufacturing and technology as evidence of their applicability to different domains.
Getting Started
How do we start a DevSecOps transformation in our organization? When we're in trouble, we don't get many chances so we need to maximize our likelihood of success! Consequently, we should identify a value stream that supports our long-term objectives, carefully select who is involved in the transformation, and elevate existing constraints that limit our ability to scale.
Project
In this module, we'll apply DevSecOps practices in the context of developing a website. To do that, we'll introduce Git, a distributed version control system, and GitHub, a software development and project management platform; these two tools will be used extensively later in this specialization. Rather than developing the website from scratch, we'll use Jekyll, a static site generator, to convert Markdown files to web pages automatically. Finally, we'll introduce GitHub Actions to automate various tasks, from building the site to monitoring it in production.
