About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

a background in an information technology (IT)-related discipline, such as computer science, or prior experience managing IT teams

Approx. 21 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Describe DevSecOps

  • Explain the three principles that underpin DevSecOps practices

  • Plan a DevSecOps transformation

  • Automate tasks to increase the quality and throughput of work

Skills you will gain

  • Devops
  • DevSecOps
Intermediate Level

a background in an information technology (IT)-related discipline, such as computer science, or prior experience managing IT teams

Approx. 21 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Introduction

5 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 66 min), 8 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

The Three Ways

4 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 78 min), 8 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Getting Started

3 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 55 min), 6 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

9 hours to complete

Project

9 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 16 min), 18 readings, 6 quizzes

