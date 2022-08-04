Chevron Left
DevSecOps has gained considerable momentum in recent years. It integrates software development (Dev), information security (Sec), and IT operations (Ops) so that businesses increase the value delivered by software. This course provides an overview of DevSecOps; introduces essential practices, such as continuous integration / continuous deployment (CI/CD), that shorten the cycle from implementing a feature to its availability to users; and describes how to start a DevSecOps transformation. This course is for anyone who develops or manages information technology (IT) systems and wants to break down barriers between teams (development, information security, and operations), to shorten the time to market of new IT capabilities and gain a competitive advantage in the industry, and to increase the dependability and security of IT services....
