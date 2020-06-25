Whether you've traveled before or not, living and working overseas can be challenging. Learn how best to prepare and make the most of your time internationally.
International Travel Preparation, Safety, & WellnessJohns Hopkins University
Johns Hopkins University
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Nuts and Bolts of Travel Preparation
In this module, we'll go over the basics of preparation, planning, documentation, and insurance. Thinking ahead about all of the elements you'll need is an essential part of the process.
Travel Health & Prevention
It's easier to stay healthy if you know how to anticipate potential challenges, minimize your risk, and access the care that you need.
Staying Safe
In this module, we'll cover strategies for staying safe while traveling, measures you can take to minimize risk, as well as specific advice for women and LGBT travelers.
Cultural Competence & Ethics
In this final module, we'll address matters of cultural competence and the ethics of travel. Travelers have responsibilities to the people who live and work in the countries they are visiting, and it is important to keep th
It was an amazing experience learning from Coursera and our mentor Anna Kalbarczyk who has helped me in various problems the one can face while traveling.
Very informative, if you plan on traveling over seas for business, volunteering, or even pleasure I highly recommend you take this course.
Our instructor has been very specific and I like the way she explains everything. The week 5 module is not boring the presentation has been very creative. Thank you Hopkins University! :D
I work in relocation and this course gave me a deeper understanding of how and what to explain to clients when moving to a new country. Thank you
