NB
Sep 2, 2020
Great course with lots of helpful information. It is definitely geared towards international health students, however I have found it to be very informative as a language student.
JS
Aug 26, 2017
Very informative course for those who are considering overseas travel for work, or extended stay. Also serves as a great reference for those who are already seasoned travelers.
By Aalayah B•
Apr 1, 2020
Quite informative (and inspirational!) for those interested in general travel prep, as well as students with a desire for a career in global health.
By Samar•
Apr 23, 2020
I work in relocation and this course gave me a deeper understanding of how and what to explain to clients when moving to a new country. Thank you
By Jaka R•
Nov 6, 2019
Although I'm not from a health profession, I have decided on this course because I need more knowledge about travel preparation and the wellness and safety part of it all. I was very positively surprised by this course, it has exceeded my expectations. I wish the university in my home country was so good and rewarding.
By Mahesh B•
Apr 22, 2020
This course has given the insight of most useful information about safety & precautions, preparations, handling unexpected situations while in a foreign nation. I am quite happy to recommend people of taking this course especially if you are planning for a long term or shifting to a new country.
By Liuye H•
May 16, 2018
This course is very useful in preparing me for my summer internship at South Asia. it incorporate information on various aspects you will encounter in a global traveling settings, such as vaccine, founding, diseases, food, housing, safety, and so on.
By Jimmy S•
Aug 27, 2017
By Luca F•
May 7, 2020
The course is very interesting and helpful. I found a lot of concept and description. The video testimonial are important to understand the course.
By Juan M•
May 24, 2018
Very informative, if you plan on traveling over seas for business, volunteering, or even pleasure I highly recommend you take this course.
By Задойный А•
Aug 19, 2019
Интересный курс. Я ожидал несколько большего в плане эпидемиологии и информации о болезнях в конкретных странах, но в целом информация интересная.
Правда, сертификат получать смысла нет, только пройти "для себя".
By Lisbeth F C•
Apr 12, 2020
Well put together. Theory mixed with examples from the real world keeps you engaged.
By Syed H H S•
Apr 17, 2020
It Helped me about the very basic and core consideration while traveling
By Manisha S•
May 19, 2020
Very informative course. Well designed syllabus with case studies.
By Abdul H•
Nov 12, 2017
That was a great course I was love it great & amazing Course .!
By Jason P•
Jun 3, 2018
This course provided the instruction I was looking for.
By Sayeda R•
May 20, 2020
Great course. Could learn and gain so much knowledge.
By Rachit A•
Jul 26, 2020
I recommend this course to every individual who is planning for an international travel. It helps to prepare and plan about the various aspects needed to be taken care of, for a safe and successful journey. I personally learnt a lot of new things to be considered while staying alone and while working in groups. Also the learnings about cultural impact of our journey were an eye opener for me to give me fresh perspective. I am thankful to the creators of the course for initiating the idea of such curriculum and appreciate the efforts taken.
By James B•
Dec 8, 2021
As someone who has traveled and lived abroad extensively, I wasn't sure if this course would have much to offer, but I was wrong! Aside from the very clear emphasis on grad students (which I am not) the general course information was very useful and enlightening- although I would say the emphasis on the dangers of travel might actually turn away potential study-abroad or work-abroad persons.
By Biswas P•
May 16, 2020
A travel enthusiast like me always wanted to learn more about travelling in a new culture. The things to be noted, the insurance and vaccinations to be taken before reaching so and so land was vital. Thank you for the knowledge shared.
Stay Home and Stay Safe.
A big Thank You to all who collected the details for the course. All the best.
By NAMBI M C K•
Jul 7, 2020
I work in a travel industry and i loved every bit of the course content.Very useful information about safety & precautions, preparations, handling unexpected situations while in a foreign nation has been brought out so well and this has helped broaden my scope of knoweldge in travel preparations.
By Haruhiko I•
Jan 8, 2018
Unexpectedly super useful course. Very well organized and elaborated and highly recommended to anyone planning a trip especially to low- and middle-income countries. The only con I can think of is that some lecture videos could be a bit shorter.
By Shubham S•
Aug 13, 2020
This is course is very informative for those, who didn't start to travel oversea. From this, I learned what are the basics of things. I should keep in mind during travelings like medical insurance, visa and etc.
By Nicole B•
Sep 3, 2020
By Himank A•
Jun 26, 2020
It was an amazing experience learning from Coursera and our mentor Anna Kalbarczyk who has helped me in various problems the one can face while traveling.
By Obatayo O P•
Sep 14, 2021
An excellent course that prepares travelers in order not to be caught unaware.......it is highly recommended for existing and intending travelers.
By Karla M R V•
Feb 25, 2021
Este curso te enseñará todo lo que debes tener en cuenta cuando vas a realizar un viaje internacional, desde el ámbito físico hasta psicológico.