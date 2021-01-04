About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 5 in the
Health Informatics Specialization
Beginner Level

While there are no prerequisites, prior experience with, or knowledge of, health, healthcare, technology, and statistics are helpful.

Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Identify opportunities for healthcare informatics interventions.

  • Apply a structured framework for articulating the components of decision support.

  • Design knowledge acquisition for decision support.

  • Outline a health informatics solution for decision support

Skills you will gain

  • Knowledge Acquisition
  • Decision Tree
  • Decision-Making
  • Decision Support System
  • Health Informatics
Instructors

Offered by

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Knowing Where to Intervene

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 61 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Defining Decision Support

1 hour to complete
8 videos (Total 47 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Using Transactional and Summative Data and Knowledge for Decision Support

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 84 min)
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Eliciting and Creating Knowledge for Decision Support

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 70 min)

About the Health Informatics Specialization

Health Informatics

