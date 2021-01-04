For clinical data science to be effective in healthcare—to achieve the outcomes desired—it must translate into decision support of some sort, either at the patient, clinician, or manager level. By the end of this course, students will be able to articulate the need for an intervention, to right size it, to choose the appropriate technology, to describe how knowledge should be obtained, and to design a monitoring plan.
While there are no prerequisites, prior experience with, or knowledge of, health, healthcare, technology, and statistics are helpful.
Identify opportunities for healthcare informatics interventions.
Apply a structured framework for articulating the components of decision support.
Design knowledge acquisition for decision support.
Outline a health informatics solution for decision support
- Knowledge Acquisition
- Decision Tree
- Decision-Making
- Decision Support System
- Health Informatics
Johns Hopkins University
The mission of The Johns Hopkins University is to educate its students and cultivate their capacity for life-long learning, to foster independent and original research, and to bring the benefits of discovery to the world.
Knowing Where to Intervene
In this module, you will be introduced to the course through a range of decision support interventions used in health care. We will examine the Five Rights of decision support and go on to discuss the basics for deciding whether to build an intervention and, having done so, how to evaluate it.
Defining Decision Support
In this module, we will focus on issues of design, both for decision support and as they apply more broadly across multiple environments.
Using Transactional and Summative Data and Knowledge for Decision Support
In this module, we return to decision support, focusing on rules-- the key structure in most decision support. We'll provide a key framework for making sure you have all the minimum components for ensuring a successful implementation. We'll also address issues of languages used by rules and how to keep rules consistent within and between institutions.
Eliciting and Creating Knowledge for Decision Support
In this module, we will go behind the scenes of decision support, examining where and how we get the knowledge that drives decision support --including data science-- for generating knowledge from data.
This was a great course. It was indepth and very thorough for my beginner skillset. I have enjoyed Dr. Lehmann's courses a great deal.
I enjoyed the class sooooooo much I want to be a Mentor for the class!!
Learned that there are different ways to input and access information through a system. Also the types of thought processes on how to achieve the outcome.
Wonderful content delivery and appropriate academic level for people new to informatics delivery.
This Specialization is intended for health professionals, administrators, health IT staff, vendors, startups, and patients who need or want to participate in the health IT/informatics process. Throughout the five courses of this Specialization, you will learn about the social and technical context of health informatics problems, how to successfully implement health informatics interventions, how to design a health informatics solution for decision support, and how to answer a health informatics problem through data retrieval and analysis.
