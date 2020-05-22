Chevron Left
For clinical data science to be effective in healthcare—to achieve the outcomes desired—it must translate into decision support of some sort, either at the patient, clinician, or manager level. By the end of this course, students will be able to articulate the need for an intervention, to right size it, to choose the appropriate technology, to describe how knowledge should be obtained, and to design a monitoring plan....

L

Oct 13, 2019

Learned that there are different ways to input and access information through a system. Also the types of thought processes on how to achieve the outcome.

R

Jan 4, 2021

This was a great course. It was indepth and very thorough for my beginner skillset. I have enjoyed Dr. Lehmann's courses a great deal.

By afsaneh

May 22, 2020

The course material does not sound connected together or clear. Yet when it gets to the assignment, it got much clear. Maybe a restructure of the content and make it more clear and related to each other and meaningful will make it much interesting. The content, quizzes and assignment is not even proof-read. there are so many mistakes and meaningless words and sentences in the content. Please have some advice on how to land a career after each course too. I appreciate the job each professor did. Please when you are tapeing your lectures, make sure your voice is recognizable. Many parts of the text is not heard (no audio) or does not make any sense. Generally speaking a great course with medium content which can be done more professional. thanks for all

By David G

Jul 13, 2020

Wonderful content delivery and appropriate academic level for people new to informatics delivery.

By Edith J

Jun 28, 2019

I enjoyed the class sooooooo much I want to be a Mentor for the class!!

By Syed H J

Jun 5, 2020

Perfect Course

By MATHIYARASU P

Sep 3, 2020

Good

By Javier P

Apr 12, 2021

Excellent course. Continues on the path of implementing health care interventions. I would have liked some supplemental reading, especially on the topics of knowledge representation and knowledge acquisition. But overall, I am very satisfied with the course.

By sameera o a s

Aug 5, 2019

G

By laiyin l

Jun 16, 2021

Dr. Lehman's speaking is boring and unclear.

