Oct 13, 2019
Learned that there are different ways to input and access information through a system. Also the types of thought processes on how to achieve the outcome.
Jan 4, 2021
This was a great course. It was indepth and very thorough for my beginner skillset. I have enjoyed Dr. Lehmann's courses a great deal.
By afsaneh•
May 22, 2020
The course material does not sound connected together or clear. Yet when it gets to the assignment, it got much clear. Maybe a restructure of the content and make it more clear and related to each other and meaningful will make it much interesting. The content, quizzes and assignment is not even proof-read. there are so many mistakes and meaningless words and sentences in the content. Please have some advice on how to land a career after each course too. I appreciate the job each professor did. Please when you are tapeing your lectures, make sure your voice is recognizable. Many parts of the text is not heard (no audio) or does not make any sense. Generally speaking a great course with medium content which can be done more professional. thanks for all
By David G•
Jul 13, 2020
Wonderful content delivery and appropriate academic level for people new to informatics delivery.
By Edith J•
Jun 28, 2019
I enjoyed the class sooooooo much I want to be a Mentor for the class!!
By Syed H J•
Jun 5, 2020
Perfect Course
By MATHIYARASU P•
Sep 3, 2020
Good
By Javier P•
Apr 12, 2021
Excellent course. Continues on the path of implementing health care interventions. I would have liked some supplemental reading, especially on the topics of knowledge representation and knowledge acquisition. But overall, I am very satisfied with the course.
By Lisa J•
Oct 14, 2019
By Roxane G•
Jan 5, 2021
By sameera o a s•
Aug 5, 2019
By laiyin l•
Jun 16, 2021
Dr. Lehman's speaking is boring and unclear.