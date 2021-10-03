The objective of this course is to provide students the knowledge of artificial intelligence processing approaches to breast cancer detection. Students will take quizzes and participate in discussion sessions to reinforce critical concepts conveyed in the modules. Reading assignments, including journal papers to understand the topics in the modules, will be provided.
Prior courses of object classification and signal processing are recommended, but not required.
Breast Imaging; AI Processing Paradigm; Performance Assessment Metrics
Johns Hopkins University
The mission of The Johns Hopkins University is to educate its students and cultivate their capacity for life-long learning, to foster independent and original research, and to bring the benefits of discovery to the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to Breast Cancer and Breast Imaging
In module 1, you will be introduced to breast cancer epidemiology and approaches to breast cancer imaging.
Introduction of Artificial Intelligence
In Module 2, we will introduce the history of AI and the key elements and approaches. We will also define the assessment methods of AI classification performance
Mammographic Abnormalities
In this module, we will review common abnormalities identified on breast imaging in order to pave the way to thinking about using AI in detection.
AI Applications to Breast Cancer Detection
In this module, we will explore two major AI approaches which are applicable to the breast cancer detection.
The session was indeed informative and as best as it could've been. I am glad to be a participant and look forward to learn.
Clear explanations Great testing and feedback\n\nI loved this course.
