Profile

Chung-Fu Chang

Adjunct Faculty

    Bio

    Dr. Chung-Fu Chang has 35 years of experience in the research and development in Signal/Image Processing, Automatic Object Detection/Classification of various sensor modalities, and Synthetic Aperture Radar image formation processing. Dr. Chang developed machine learning technologies and applied them to Fingerprint Classification Systems (U.S.A. patent number 5,572,597) and to “Method for Orientating Electronic Medical Images”, (U.S.A. patent number 6,055,326). Since 2019, Dr. Chang has been teaching “Machine Learning for Signal Processing” at Whiting School of Engineering, Johns Hopkins University. He received B.S. in Physics from National Tsing Hua University, Hsin-Chu, and Ph.D. in Biophysics from University of California, Berkeley. Dr. Chang was Principal Professional Staff at Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory and is a Life Senior Member of Signal Processing Society of IEEE.

    Courses

    Artificial Intelligence for Breast Cancer Detection

