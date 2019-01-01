Profile

Dr. Emily Ambinder is an Assistant Professor in the Johns Hopkins Medicine Department of Radiology and Radiological Science. She specializes in all aspects of breast imaging including mammography, tomosynthesis, breast ultrasound, breast MRI, and image-guided breast procedures. Dr. Ambinder graduated from Emory College in 2008 with a degree in Chemistry and Mathematics. She then attended Emory School of Medicine, and spent an additional year completing a Master’s of Science in Clinical Research at Emory's Laney Graduate School. After a preliminary internal medicine internship at the Greater Baltimore Medical Center, she attended diagnostic radiology residency at Johns Hopkins. Dr. Ambinder graduated radiology residency in 2018. Following residency, she completed a year-long fellowship in Breast Imaging at Johns Hopkins. Dr. Ambinder's research focuses on improving breast cancer detection, with a focus on new technologies and public health. She joined the Johns Hopkins faculty in August 2019 and currently serves as the Assistant Chief and Director of Education.

Artificial Intelligence for Breast Cancer Detection

