Chevron Left
Back to Artificial Intelligence for Breast Cancer Detection

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Artificial Intelligence for Breast Cancer Detection by Johns Hopkins University

4.3
stars
29 ratings
7 reviews

About the Course

The objective of this course is to provide students the knowledge of artificial intelligence processing approaches to breast cancer detection. Students will take quizzes and participate in discussion sessions to reinforce critical concepts conveyed in the modules. Reading assignments, including journal papers to understand the topics in the modules, will be provided. The course is designed for students who are interested in the career of product development using artificial intelligence and would like to know how AI can be applied to mammography. The course content is focused on the AI processing paradigm along with the domain knowledge of breast imaging. This course approach is unique, providing students a broad perspective of AI, rather than homing in on a particular implementation method. Students who complete this course will not only leverage the knowledge into an entry level job in the field of artificial intelligence but also perform well on projects because their thorough understanding of the AI processing paradigm....

Top reviews

HP

Oct 3, 2021

The session was indeed informative and as best as it could've been. I am glad to be a participant and look forward to learn.

CD

Feb 24, 2022

Clear explanations\n\nGreat testing and feedback\n\nI loved this course.

Filter by:

1 - 8 of 8 Reviews for Artificial Intelligence for Breast Cancer Detection

By Hetal P

Oct 4, 2021

The session was indeed informative and as best as it could've been. I am glad to be a participant and look forward to learn.

By BRIAN V F R J

Oct 28, 2021

Excelente curso. Fue algo difícil por ser totalmente en ingles pero me gusto mucho

By TMU m

Feb 25, 2022

Clear explanations

Great testing and feedback

I loved this course.

By Hanan G

Feb 8, 2022

Excellent

By Surbhi J

Sep 7, 2021

nice!!!

By Dr A P C

Aug 16, 2021

good

By Subiya K

Mar 30, 2022

The course was vague and not beginner friendly. Concepts related to AI should have been dealth with an in-depth explanation about the topic.

By Ali P

Dec 9, 2021

Impractical course! I recommend changing the title of the course to "Artificial Intelligence for Breast Cancer Detection: THEORY. I would also suggest adding some energy to the presentations.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder