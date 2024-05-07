Johns Hopkins University
Civil Registration & Vital Statistics in Population Health
Johns Hopkins University

Civil Registration & Vital Statistics in Population Health

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Michelle Colder Carras
shivani pandya
Smisha Agarwal

Instructors: Michelle Colder Carras

Beginner level
No prior experience required
5 hours to complete
3 weeks at 1 hour a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Define the importance of CRVS and the challenges associated with collecting data on birth, death, and cause of death.

  • Explain the core functions of civil registration and vital statistics, as well as the formats in which they are implemented.

  • Consider how to strengthen CRVS and address data quality issues, using cause of death interventions as an example.

  • Understand the importance of using equity and gender-transformative approaches to CRVS to ensure that everyone is counted and no one is left behind.

Assessments

12 assignments

There are 2 modules in this course

What's included

10 videos2 readings6 assignments2 discussion prompts

What's included

6 videos3 readings6 assignments1 discussion prompt

Instructors

Michelle Colder Carras
Johns Hopkins University
2 Courses214 learners

Offered by

Johns Hopkins University

