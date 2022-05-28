About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 4 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Learners will learn key concepts for hypertension diagnosis and management, as well as how to effectively operate hypertension programs.

Skills you will gain

  • Management Of Hypertension
  • Hypertension Diagnosis
  • Management of Hypertension programs
Instructor

Offered by

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Fundamentals of Hypertension

1 hour to complete
10 readings
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Basics of Hypertension Diagnosis and Management

1 hour to complete
7 readings
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Clinic-Based Hypertension Management

1 hour to complete
6 readings
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Community-Based Hypertension Management

1 hour to complete
5 readings

