This course provides the fundamental knowledge necessary for program managers and implementors in a hypertension control program, especially in resource-limited settings. The course is interactive and includes useful tips relevant to different settings. The course should be also relevant to physicians, nurses, pharmacists, community health workers, and others who are interested in learning about hypertension diagnosis and management.
Fundamentals for Implementing a Hypertension ProgramJohns Hopkins University
Learners will learn key concepts for hypertension diagnosis and management, as well as how to effectively operate hypertension programs.
- Management Of Hypertension
- Hypertension Diagnosis
- Management of Hypertension programs
Johns Hopkins University
Fundamentals of Hypertension
This module—Module 1— will walk you through the fundamentals of hypertension, such as its burden and complications, and will provide you with an overview of two approaches to managing hypertension. You will learn that hypertension is a major health problem and how it can be managed, while also learning about major challenges that can make effective and efficient management of hypertension difficult. We will end with a few real-world examples of programs that have overcome those challenges and succeeded in improving hypertension management. In Modules 2 to 6, you will learn more about the diagnosis and treatment of hypertension, optimal clinic settings, use of the community as a platform of hypertension care, medication supply, and tips for effective and efficient program operation.
Basics of Hypertension Diagnosis and Management
Once a diagnosis of hypertension is confirmed, medical personnel should treat patients to reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke. In this module, we will discuss two "complementary" treatment approaches: lifestyle modifications and blood pressure-lowering medications.
Clinic-Based Hypertension Management
The medical clinic is the primary place where hypertension is diagnosed and managed. Although there is no established estimate, it is likely that there are more than 1 million clinics in the world. Medical clinics vary across countries and even within a country, in terms of the number and type of staff and equipment. Although each clinic is unique, several key elements make a clinic effective and efficient for hypertension care. Appropriately trained staff and adequate facilities for effective hypertension management are crucial, and most clinics may already have these in place. Also, the staff at clinics should collaborate with the patients, recognizing their needs and ensuring that the clinic is accessible to them. This concept is called “patient-centered care.” Let’s take a look at key features of clinic settings for hypertension control in this module.
Community-Based Hypertension Management
In this module, you will learn about diverse settings in the community where you may find good opportunities to control hypertension. You will also learn about task-sharing/shifting among teams of personnel with different backgrounds such as community health workers, nurses, pharmacists, physicians, and others in delivering efficient and effective care. We will provide real-world examples of community-based programs that have succeeded in improving hypertension control. You will also learn the key factors that made those hypertension programs in the community a success.
