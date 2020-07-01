About this Course

8,844 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 5 in the
Health Informatics Specialization
Beginner Level

While there are no prerequisites, prior experience with, or knowledge of, health, healthcare, technology, and statistics are helpful.

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Articulate different forms of clinical and population level data.

  • Describe the data required to answer a healthcare information problem.

  • Distinguish between data questions and data queries when dealing with a healthcare information problem.

Skills you will gain

  • Data Science
  • Database (DBMS)
  • Data Analysis
  • Health Informatics
  • data querying
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 5 in the
Health Informatics Specialization
Beginner Level

While there are no prerequisites, prior experience with, or knowledge of, health, healthcare, technology, and statistics are helpful.

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction to Databases and Data Types

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 95 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Data Sources and Data Challenges

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 88 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Formulating Data Questions

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 46 min)
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Real World Applications of Data Science in Health Informatics

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 77 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM THE DATA SCIENCE OF HEALTH INFORMATICS

View all reviews

About the Health Informatics Specialization

Health Informatics

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder