The Data Science of Health Informatics by Johns Hopkins University

4.6
stars
157 ratings
31 reviews

About the Course

Health data are notable for how many types there are, how complex they are, and how serious it is to get them straight. These data are used for treatment of the patient from whom they derive, but also for other uses. Examples of such secondary use of health data include population health (e.g., who requires more attention), research (e.g., which drug is more effective in practice), quality (e.g., is the institution meeting benchmarks), and translational research (e.g., are new technologies being applied appropriately). By the end of this course, students will recognize the different types of health and healthcare data, will articulate a coherent and complete question, will interpret queries designed for secondary use of EHR data, and will interpret the results of those queries....

Top reviews

ML

Mar 21, 2021

Definitely the best course in this specialization. Lots of tangible and good resources for health practitioners to learn how to pull data and function within the U.S. Health Informatics universe.

MM

Jun 9, 2020

It gave me a very in dept understanding of different DataBases and how they are being used in the modern health care space. I would recommend it to someone who has some experience in health care.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 33 Reviews for The Data Science of Health Informatics

By Karinne C M

May 6, 2020

I´m very disappointed! I´ve been waiting my final grade for a week now. I just can´t conclude this because I need someone to review my report. That´s a big flaw - there must be someone from Coursera´s team to review it! I really regret the money I spent on this.

By Mitul

Jun 10, 2020

By Muhammad A

Jul 6, 2020

The part where we need to submit the assignment and peer review the submissions, that part is NOT user friendly , you need to improve the textual help and instructions for the students

By Smita S

Aug 4, 2020

The data query or fetching information from sources can be explored more.

By ALI H B

Jul 2, 2020

best information with good teaching staff during all this course i was thinking to to john hopkins university to continue my education

By Hamada H A

Feb 22, 2020

Great overview of the more technical side, mostly database management, of health informatics.

By Leah K

Dec 31, 2019

Really enjoy the real-world projects to utilize knowledge developed in the course!

By Dr.Arnob B

Jun 30, 2021

B​est course of this Amazing Specialization

By Catherine F

Mar 29, 2021

Good course! Have enjoyed all the presenter's lectures. The peer-reviewed assignments are a little frustrating. In two courses now have had to wait a long time for grading in order to complete the course. Some peer grades have marked the assignment down with no feedback to understand why. Personally, I would like to know if I'm doing something wrong on the assignment so would like to get feedback.

Overall though, the experience has been good.

By Safeer M K

Jul 8, 2020

This course attracted me very much .I learned the different types of health and healthcare data , how to interpret queries designed for use of EHR data, how interpret the results of those queries.

Excellent!!!

By Michael L

Mar 22, 2021

By Nanak K B

May 11, 2020

This course is learning by doing. The assignment at the end is really beautiful approach to handle Database Research approaches.

By Iszaid B I

Nov 19, 2020

Very Good. I Enjoy So much this course. It is really easy to understand and the presenter are excellent. Very recommended.

By Javier I

May 21, 2020

Great course for learning the basic competences about data bases and formulating queries in healt informatic.

By Adriana d S A

May 6, 2020

Allows you to have an insight on the importance of data in the Health department!

By Ajith s

Jun 28, 2020

This course is very nice. And useful for medical students

By Rayees A L

Sep 4, 2020

Great fully satisfied.

By Smriti P

Sep 25, 2019

great experience

By matias i s c

Sep 11, 2020

excellent !

By Brahm S

May 18, 2020

Good course

By sameera o a s

Aug 9, 2019

GOOD COURSE

By Mariam K

Oct 26, 2020

thank you

By Nivethini N

Sep 4, 2020

Very good

By Syed H J

Jun 9, 2020

👍 Good

