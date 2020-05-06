ML
Mar 21, 2021
Definitely the best course in this specialization. Lots of tangible and good resources for health practitioners to learn how to pull data and function within the U.S. Health Informatics universe.
MM
Jun 9, 2020
It gave me a very in dept understanding of different DataBases and how they are being used in the modern health care space. I would recommend it to someone who has some experience in health care.
By Karinne C M•
May 6, 2020
I´m very disappointed! I´ve been waiting my final grade for a week now. I just can´t conclude this because I need someone to review my report. That´s a big flaw - there must be someone from Coursera´s team to review it! I really regret the money I spent on this.
By Mitul•
Jun 10, 2020
By Muhammad A•
Jul 6, 2020
The part where we need to submit the assignment and peer review the submissions, that part is NOT user friendly , you need to improve the textual help and instructions for the students
By Smita S•
Aug 4, 2020
The data query or fetching information from sources can be explored more.
By ALI H B•
Jul 2, 2020
best information with good teaching staff during all this course i was thinking to to john hopkins university to continue my education
By Hamada H A•
Feb 22, 2020
Great overview of the more technical side, mostly database management, of health informatics.
By Leah K•
Dec 31, 2019
Really enjoy the real-world projects to utilize knowledge developed in the course!
By Dr.Arnob B•
Jun 30, 2021
Best course of this Amazing Specialization
By Catherine F•
Mar 29, 2021
Good course! Have enjoyed all the presenter's lectures. The peer-reviewed assignments are a little frustrating. In two courses now have had to wait a long time for grading in order to complete the course. Some peer grades have marked the assignment down with no feedback to understand why. Personally, I would like to know if I'm doing something wrong on the assignment so would like to get feedback.
Overall though, the experience has been good.
By Safeer M K•
Jul 8, 2020
This course attracted me very much .I learned the different types of health and healthcare data , how to interpret queries designed for use of EHR data, how interpret the results of those queries.
Excellent!!!
By Michael L•
Mar 22, 2021
By Nanak K B•
May 11, 2020
This course is learning by doing. The assignment at the end is really beautiful approach to handle Database Research approaches.
By Iszaid B I•
Nov 19, 2020
Very Good. I Enjoy So much this course. It is really easy to understand and the presenter are excellent. Very recommended.
By Javier I•
May 21, 2020
Great course for learning the basic competences about data bases and formulating queries in healt informatic.
By Adriana d S A•
May 6, 2020
Allows you to have an insight on the importance of data in the Health department!
By Ajith s•
Jun 28, 2020
This course is very nice. And useful for medical students
By Rayees A L•
Sep 4, 2020
By Smriti P•
Sep 25, 2019
By matias i s c•
Sep 11, 2020
By Brahm S•
May 18, 2020
By sameera o a s•
Aug 9, 2019
By Mariam K•
Oct 26, 2020
By Nivethini N•
Sep 4, 2020
By Syed H J•
Jun 9, 2020
