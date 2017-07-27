Synbio is a diverse field with diverse applications, and the different contexts (e.g., gain-of-function research, biofuels) raise different ethical and governance challenges. The objective of this course is to increase learners’ awareness and understanding of ethical and policy/governance issues that arise in the design, conduct and application of synthetic biology. The course will begin with a short history of recombinant DNA technology and how governance of that science developed and evolved, and progress through a series of areas of application of synbio.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Welcome to Engineering Life: SynBio, Bioethics & Public Policy
Recombinant DNA Technology: Science and History
We start the course by learning a bit about the history and context of the development of recombinant DNA (rDNA) technology in the 1970s, the ethics and policy issues raised by that science, and how those issues remain with us today in synthetic biology. The work of the week includes lecture videos, readings, and an interview with LeRoy Walters, who was involved in the discussions and debates about rDNA in its early years. The week will conclude with a quiz.
GOF Research
In Week 2 we will learn about and discuss gain of function (GOF) research and the dual-use concerns raised by synthetic biology. The work of the week includes lecture videos, a number of outside videos, and readings. The assessment this week will be your first peer-assessed project, and will focus on identifying ethical duties related to GOF research policy.
Biofuels
This week, we’ll learn about biofuels, the complex task of balancing the many ethical issues they raise, and the role of synthetic biology in biofuels development. The work of the week includes lecture videos, one outside video, readings, and an interview with Deborah Scott about biofuels governance. The week will conclude with a quiz.
Human Health
This week we will learn a bit about applications of synthetic biology to human health, and the ethics of human subjects research. The work of the week includes lecture videos, one outside video, and readings. The assessment this week will be your second peer-assessed project, and will build on your first project, from Week 2. This project will focus on identifying stakeholders in a policy decision, their interests in the decision, and the related ethical duties of the decision-maker.
Dr. Matthews is a fantastic instructor; Slide deck is great.
fun and interesting course. very well taught by somebody obviously knowledgeable. Thanks so much.
Great course! Learn a lot of new information about governance in Synbio.
pretty good class. kind of technical but gives one some good stuff to think about
