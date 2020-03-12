JQ
Jul 27, 2017
fun and interesting course. very well taught by somebody obviously knowledgeable. Thanks so much.
TN
Jun 15, 2017
Highly thought-provoking. One of the most interesting classes I have taken on Coursera.
By Pranjali B•
Mar 12, 2020
correct marks are not being updated in quizzes
By Juan C G P•
Mar 3, 2019
This course has further deepened my passion for bioethics!
Debra JH Mathews delivers the course in a way that makes you feel confident that you can face such difficult questions and the material is very well-chosen and explained.
Thank you for this course!
By George•
Nov 29, 2020
Very insightful course for young scientists and engineers to understand bioethics!
By Alexis N•
Sep 12, 2018
Dr. Matthews is a fantastic instructor; Slide deck is great.
By Preesha C A•
Aug 5, 2020
for some reason I was not getting any feedback on my week 1 quiz, and I tried the quiz so many times and i got the same 60 percent which was unbelievable since I prepared for the quiz, this has been throwing me off
By Claudio C•
Jan 15, 2022
If you are looking for a well-structured course, with consistent bibliographic references and a competent instructor willing to share his knowledge, this is the course for you. Here you will better understand how deep an analysis must be when it involves science, human rights and public policy for decision-making that considers all stakeholders. Enjoy it.
By Vanessa L•
Apr 15, 2018
I really enjoyed taking this course. It was very interesting and informative for me. The course allowed me to get a deeper and more broad points of view about the topics of ethical issues related to synthetic biology and biotechnology. Thank you professor Debra Mathews and to all involved in this course!
By Víctor B R•
May 21, 2021
Excellent course, I really liked it, I am actually studying Biotechnology and didn't know anything that was taught here. I think that either you are studying the theme or not it is important and may be aplicable for other subjects.
By JOHN Q•
Jul 28, 2017
By José E M A•
May 12, 2018
I really enjoyed this course, excellent explanations and very good class material.
By Alejandra I C H•
Nov 6, 2020
Great course! Learn a lot of new information about governance in Synbio.
By Mauricio M P•
Aug 14, 2020
Great topics to review bioethics from a bunch of perspectives.
By Mario T Z•
Mar 28, 2021
Nice and well done course!!!
By Nishant J•
Nov 27, 2018
Nice experience
By Jonathan G•
Feb 24, 2018
fascinating course about genetics and disease. However, it's kind of a no-brainer to know that their unethical and ethical ways to use genetics. Lord knows some mad scientist is going to use this technology to create a new disease or some sort of Frankenstein to unleash upon the world.
By Joy S•
Nov 7, 2019
pretty good class. kind of technical but gives one some good stuff to think about
By Michelle B•
Sep 22, 2020
many tecchnical problems including grading, several of the readings are no longer on the web where she had linked them (i.e she shouldve uploaded or scanned etc)
potentially fascinating but a total waste of money and time because of all of the technical difficulties as well as the missing links.
By Deleted A•
Jun 2, 2020
Bad course design.