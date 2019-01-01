Michael Shields is an associate professor in the Department of Civil and Systems Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. His research focuses on uncertainty quantification for wide-ranging problems in computational mechanics, materials science, and physics. He received dual bachelor’s degrees in Physics from Loyola University in Chicago and Civil Engineering and Engineering Mechanics from Columbia University. He then received his Masters and PhD in Civil Engineering and Engineering Mechanics from Columbia University. After completing his PhD, Shields worked as a research engineer for Weidlinger Associates, Inc (now Weidlinger Applied Science at Thornton Tomasetti) before joining the faculty at Johns Hopkins in 2013. Shields has conducted research in engineering and physical modeling, with an emphasis on uncertainty quantification, for more than 15 years and has experience in academia, industry, and national laboratories. For his work in uncertainty quantification, Shields has been awarded several early career awards including the NSF CAREER Award, the Dept. of Energy Early Career Award, and the Office of Naval Research Young Investigator Award.