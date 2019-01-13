SF
May 9, 2022
The Course was amazing and will provide you in detail knowledge about the whole human anatomy. You will surely feel confident about the subject after doing this specialization. It was amazing!!!!!
VL
Aug 23, 2020
It is an excellent course. I will highly recommend this for people who want to clear their basic in anatomy. Diagrams and actual images in this course helped me a lot in visualization.
By Valeriu D•
Jan 13, 2019
great course, well explained, has very nice learning materials and dissections! many thanks to its authors!
By Pillai N•
May 8, 2019
Excellent.
By A C•
Jun 29, 2019
The content is very good. It should have been complemented with better, by which I mean closer, visual presentation.
By Sivambika G•
Apr 18, 2020
Very useful and interesting to see anotomy structure, vedio teaching also very easy and convinient for learning, easy to understanding the subject, thank you
By Ishaan W•
Jun 17, 2020
Enjoyed the sessions. However, a 3D representation of the models would be more immersive. I did find him quite slow and "boring" but that was solved by setting the speed to 1.25x.
By Mary P•
Feb 2, 2020
The most surprising and interesting topic that I'll investigate much deeper is the function of the Nephron Loop of Henle. It's fascinating!!
By Carlos K A D P F•
Mar 11, 2019
An extreme pleasure to be able to learn from a teacher, highly trained and attentive, this course is incomparable. Congratulations!
By EVGENIYA V L•
May 28, 2020
I find all courses in Anatomy specialisation to be great. Professor Glen Fox is an incredible speaker. Thank you!
By Kannan S•
Apr 5, 2020
Wonderful course, it was very well structured and the instructor was very engaging.
By RITESH G•
Oct 9, 2019
Lovely foundation course to understand the basics of these systems
By Amanda V•
Oct 6, 2020
I'm a medical intern, displaced due to COVID 19. Decided to do some refresher courses and took part in this Anatomy Specialization. Did this course as the second course and i enjoyed it very much. The lecturer is very clear and concise. Everything to the point, which is exactly what I was looking for in these courses. Highly recommended!
By Camila R•
Apr 12, 2020
Estudiar anatomía siempre es satisfactorio. En especial este curso tiene una buena gráfica y producción, con excelentes docentes. Realmente es una oportunidad para aprender o repasar aquellos contenidos esenciales de la anatomía.
By J C A•
Jun 1, 2020
I really glad to follow this course. Lectures are very good because they explain facts very clearly and by using diagrams. It was very helpful to recall my knowledge.
By Ethar H•
Jul 24, 2020
The Explanation is very clear and easy to understand. The load of material is just fine and you will finish the course feeling accomplished and satisfied.
By Tatheer Z•
Jul 2, 2020
Excellent learning experience. Thanks for approving my request to refresh my Anatomy knowledge during pandemic. Regards
By Laura V B S•
May 31, 2020
Un curso muy completo, con la información sintetizada y mostrada de una forma comprensible y agradable.
By Juliana•
Apr 26, 2020
It was so functional to remember and learn more about anatomy, otherwise to learn how to auscultate
By Serghei C•
Jul 9, 2020
I am happy to pass this course, and was greatest lecturer in anatomy classes which I had before.
By Ahmed H•
May 1, 2020
You will learn a lot about cardiovascular and respiratory anatomy, and Dr. Fox is very in-depth!
By Luis A M G•
Jun 20, 2019
One of the best thing of this course is the visual material used for explain the topics.
By David D S•
Mar 22, 2020
What a great instructor! Very enjoyable and informative course.....thank you so much!
By Hady S•
Jun 22, 2020
It was good and I enjoyed it and learned a lot
And the instructor is really amazing
By Chaitanya J•
May 29, 2020
COMPLETE DETAIL ANATOMY ABOUT CARDIOVASULAR ,RESPIRATORY, EXCRETORY SYSTEM
By Satvik S S•
Apr 10, 2020
Very nice interesting and impressive presentation excellent course
Thank you
By Nguyễn T N•
Jan 16, 2020
Overall the course was fantastic ( there are still some errors though)