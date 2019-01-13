Chevron Left
Back to Anatomy: Cardiovascular, Respiratory and Urinary Systems

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Anatomy: Cardiovascular, Respiratory and Urinary Systems by University of Michigan

4.8
stars
849 ratings
161 reviews

About the Course

In this anatomy course, part of the Anatomy Specialization, you will explore the interactive relationships of the cardiovascular, respiratory and urinary systems, and the roles they play in your body. This course is a primer for the cardiovascular, respiratory, and urinary systems in which students learn the pertinent details of the structures and functions through a combination of lectures, videos, labeling activities and quizzes....

Top reviews

SF

May 9, 2022

The Course was amazing and will provide you in detail knowledge about the whole human anatomy. You will surely feel confident about the subject after doing this specialization. It was amazing!!!!!

VL

Aug 23, 2020

It is an excellent course. I will highly recommend this for people who want to clear their basic in anatomy. Diagrams and actual images in this course helped me a lot in visualization.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 160 Reviews for Anatomy: Cardiovascular, Respiratory and Urinary Systems

By Valeriu D

Jan 13, 2019

great course, well explained, has very nice learning materials and dissections! many thanks to its authors!

By Pillai N

May 8, 2019

Excellent.

By A C

Jun 29, 2019

The content is very good. It should have been complemented with better, by which I mean closer, visual presentation.

By Sivambika G

Apr 18, 2020

Very useful and interesting to see anotomy structure, vedio teaching also very easy and convinient for learning, easy to understanding the subject, thank you

By Ishaan W

Jun 17, 2020

Enjoyed the sessions. However, a 3D representation of the models would be more immersive. I did find him quite slow and "boring" but that was solved by setting the speed to 1.25x.

By Mary P

Feb 2, 2020

The most surprising and interesting topic that I'll investigate much deeper is the function of the Nephron Loop of Henle. It's fascinating!!

By Carlos K A D P F

Mar 11, 2019

An extreme pleasure to be able to learn from a teacher, highly trained and attentive, this course is incomparable. Congratulations!

By EVGENIYA V L

May 28, 2020

I find all courses in Anatomy specialisation to be great. Professor Glen Fox is an incredible speaker. Thank you!

By Kannan S

Apr 5, 2020

Wonderful course, it was very well structured and the instructor was very engaging.

By RITESH G

Oct 9, 2019

Lovely foundation course to understand the basics of these systems

By Amanda V

Oct 6, 2020

I'm a medical intern, displaced due to COVID 19. Decided to do some refresher courses and took part in this Anatomy Specialization. Did this course as the second course and i enjoyed it very much. The lecturer is very clear and concise. Everything to the point, which is exactly what I was looking for in these courses. Highly recommended!

By Camila R

Apr 12, 2020

Estudiar anatomía siempre es satisfactorio. En especial este curso tiene una buena gráfica y producción, con excelentes docentes. Realmente es una oportunidad para aprender o repasar aquellos contenidos esenciales de la anatomía.

By J C A

Jun 1, 2020

I really glad to follow this course. Lectures are very good because they explain facts very clearly and by using diagrams. It was very helpful to recall my knowledge.

By Ethar H

Jul 24, 2020

The Explanation is very clear and easy to understand. The load of material is just fine and you will finish the course feeling accomplished and satisfied.

By Tatheer Z

Jul 2, 2020

Excellent learning experience. Thanks for approving my request to refresh my Anatomy knowledge during pandemic. Regards

By Laura V B S

May 31, 2020

Un curso muy completo, con la información sintetizada y mostrada de una forma comprensible y agradable.

By Juliana

Apr 26, 2020

It was so functional to remember and learn more about anatomy, otherwise to learn how to auscultate

By Serghei C

Jul 9, 2020

I am happy to pass this course, and was greatest lecturer in anatomy classes which I had before.

By Ahmed H

May 1, 2020

You will learn a lot about cardiovascular and respiratory anatomy, and Dr. Fox is very in-depth!

By Luis A M G

Jun 20, 2019

One of the best thing of this course is the visual material used for explain the topics.

By David D S

Mar 22, 2020

What a great instructor! Very enjoyable and informative course.....thank you so much!

By Hady S

Jun 22, 2020

It was good and I enjoyed it and learned a lot

And the instructor is really amazing

By Chaitanya J

May 29, 2020

COMPLETE DETAIL ANATOMY ABOUT CARDIOVASULAR ,RESPIRATORY, EXCRETORY SYSTEM

By Satvik S S

Apr 10, 2020

Very nice interesting and impressive presentation excellent course

Thank you

By Nguyễn T N

Jan 16, 2020

Overall the course was fantastic ( there are still some errors though)

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder