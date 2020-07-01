VD
Jan 13, 2019
Very well conducted and designed course! Both the professor and the materials used make it easy to understand complex matters in a very clear and organized fashion! Many thanks to everyone involved!
AE
Oct 20, 2020
This course has been an interesting one,very illustrative lesson videos, detailed write ups,experienced tutors who make understanding of each concept very clear and easy.I am happy I embarked on it
By Tatheer Z•
Jul 1, 2020
Excellent learning experience during Covid-19. Helped to refresh my Anatomy knowledge. Really appreciate Michigan University & Coursera for approving my request. Best regards
By Rahigrim M•
Aug 3, 2020
Excellent course! My background is in Computer Science but I have always been very eager to understand how the human body works and this is certainly a good starting point. The content is just right for an introductory course in those systems of Human Anatomy. I am very likely to take any other course involving the teachers in this course. Looking forward to the specialization in Anatomy.
By Ariana S•
Jun 27, 2020
loved it
By M Y•
Oct 13, 2021
Thanks to this course, I got a holistic perspective on the Gastrointestinal system, Reproductive system and Endocrine system Anatomically, Histologically and Embryologically. Topics were presented in short videos and one after the other. Invaluable topic summaries were given at the end of the lesson, wonderful quizzes were administered. I came out of the course better equipped than when I entered the course. I would like to thank each of the three faculty members who contributed. Murat Yagmurca, Bursa, Turkey
By Qusai A K A A•
Oct 21, 2020
I am a fifth year medical student, this course is one of the best courses I have ever attended and I am so glad and grateful for taking this course, the instructors are all great, especially Dr.Sullivan, her light-hearted spirit and waay of explaining things had me actually looking forward to my next studying session, which not a lot of MOOCs do!
By Farah F•
May 29, 2021
The course is very interesting, very well taught. However, the specialisation certificate is rather frustrating after quite a hard work, it is almost like an advert about the course ( In this course you will study.....) like you still have to do the course instead of just declaring what been studied during the course.
By jose l t f•
Nov 17, 2020
ES LA ANATOMIA MOSTRADA DE MANERA AMENA Y SENCILLA HACIENDO MUY AGRADABLE EL APRENDIZAJE. COMPLETE TODO EL CICLO Y ESTOY MUY COMPLACIDO DE HABER DEDICADO TODO ESTE TIEMPO Y ESFURZO. AHORA ESPERO ME ENVIEN MI CERTIFICACION POR EL CURSO DE ESPECIALIZACION COMPLETO. GRACIAS
By Julieta A H M•
Jul 12, 2020
Además de pulir mis conocimientos en Anatomía, pude aprender nuevos términos y datos curiosos que complementan mi aprendizaje; fue una excelente oportunidad para mejorar mi habilidad de comprensión lectora en otro idioma.
By Kyle S R•
Oct 15, 2020
It was very light and engaging! I highly recommend this course, especially to those who are really interested. You would love this! To those who are just looking for something new, this would also be a great experience!
By Sugnyan•
Aug 8, 2020
It feels really good after completing all 4 courses. I've learnt a lot!
Thanks to all 3 of em, they were great. Although, Dr Kelli's Neuroanatomy took me a while, it was very challenging and fun. Thank you so much!
By Farabi S S•
Aug 24, 2020
Throughout this course , I had a wonderful experience .
Specially, Mentors are very much concerning about each & every topic which helped me to do good in this course .
I want to thank my mentors .
By Eshan S S•
Jun 14, 2021
This course was very interesting. I recieved a good knowledge on GIT, reproductive and endocrine anatomical concepts and recall what i studied in first year mid school lectures
By Diah T W•
Jul 10, 2020
I enjoyed attending this lecture. I got an increase in knowledge relevant to my field of study. and one more thing, I enjoy spending time studying at home during a pandemic
By Joanna S J•
Apr 26, 2020
very informative...the instructors convey their knowledge in an excellent manner...all i want to say is Thank you,for giving me a hope to achieve my dream!!!
By Marcin S•
Feb 7, 2021
Great course,
A bit too much for my level and intereste, but still digestable great - the form of the lectures were for me just right.
By Ralfe P•
Apr 5, 2020
Excellent! I particularly enjoyed the endocrine module. I would be very happy to have a more indepth course on the Endocrine system.
By Anuradha k•
Oct 3, 2020
It is really informative and splendid course ever of GI,REPRODUCTIVE AND ENDOCRINE SYSTEM.ther lectures are also best.THANKYOU
By DHARSHAN A H•
Jun 13, 2020
An excellent course... I feel great and happy in learning through this course offered by the University of Michigan
By Panisara M•
Jun 11, 2020
I really enjoy the course. Professers are able to explain complex system in a simple way that's easy to understand.
By Mohan s G•
Sep 24, 2020
Super cool illustration of cadavers and the subject is pretty intresting
By FIDAH C•
Aug 21, 2020
Très utile, très claire explication et des bons profs, Merci beaucoup.
By Syed A A s•
Dec 10, 2021
I really enjoyed this course. and it helped me alot with my studies.
By Laura V B S•
Jul 12, 2020
It is synthesized helpful information, all the teachers Are excellent