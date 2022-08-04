About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

N​o specific requirement

Approx. 4 hours to complete
English
Instructor

Offered by

The Chinese University of Hong Kong

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
1 hour to complete

Introduction to Basic Anatomy

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 20 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2
Week 2
1 hour to complete

Overview of the Musculoskeletal System

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 24 min)
Week
3
Week 3
30 minutes to complete

Basic Anatomy of the Spine

30 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 15 min)
Week
4
Week 4
1 hour to complete

Basic Anatomy of the Thoracic Cage and Upper limb

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 17 min)

