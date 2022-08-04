This is an online course on fundamental sports-related musculoskeletal anatomy which provides students with a basic understanding of the musculoskeletal structure and function of different body regions. Topics include an overview of the musculoskeletal system, spine, upper limb, and lower limb.
Fundamental Sports related Musculoskeletal AnatomyThe Chinese University of Hong Kong
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
No specific requirement
Approx. 4 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
No specific requirement
Approx. 4 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
1 hour to complete
Introduction to Basic Anatomy
1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 20 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete
Overview of the Musculoskeletal System
1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 24 min)
30 minutes to complete
Basic Anatomy of the Spine
30 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 15 min)
1 hour to complete
Basic Anatomy of the Thoracic Cage and Upper limb
1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 17 min)
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.