This is a course on fundamental sports-related musculoskeletal anatomy which provides students with a basic understanding of the musculoskeletal structure and function of different body regions. Topics include an overview of the musculoskeletal system, spine, upper limb, and lower limb.
Fundamental Human Physiology in Sports MedicineThe Chinese University of Hong Kong
About this Course
Beginner Level
No specific requirement
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
1 hour to complete
Homeostasis
1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 43 min)
1 hour to complete
Neuromusculoskeletal System
1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 65 min)
1 hour to complete
Cardiovascular System
1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 40 min)
2 hours to complete
Respiratory System
2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 78 min)
