Human Anatomy and Medical Terminology Fundamentals Specialization
Human Anatomy and Medical Terminology Fundamentals Specialization

Human Anatomy and Physiology for Allied Health. Learn the anatomical structures and terminology relevant to the human body through this interactive, engaging online content.

Taught in English

Jennifer Zabel

Instructor: Jennifer Zabel

Specialization - 5 course series

4.8

(72 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

1 month at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Advance your subject-matter expertise

  • Learn in-demand skills from university and industry experts
  • Master a subject or tool with hands-on projects
  • Develop a deep understanding of key concepts
  • Earn a career certificate from MedCerts
Earn a career certificate

Specialization - 5 course series

Medical Terminology, Anatomy, and Physiology Fundamentals

Course 110 hours4.7 (59 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Analyze and understand medical terminology

  • Recognize the structure and function of human body systems

  • Gain an understanding of the directional terms in relationship to the human body

  • Discuss pathology, the disease process, and endoscopy

Skills you'll gain

Category: Medical language
Category: Knowledge of Major Diseases
Category: human anatomy
Category: Medical Terminology

The Skin, Bones, and Muscles

Course 28 hours4.8 (11 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Recognize the structure and function of the integumentary, skeletal, and muscular systems

  • Gain an understanding of the medical language related to the integumentary, skeletal, and muscular systems

  • Discuss major diseases of the integumentary, skeletal, and muscular systems, as well as related symptoms

Skills you'll gain

Category: Medical language
Category: Knowledge of Major Diseases
Category: human anatomy
Category: Medical Terminology

The Human Body's Communication Systems

Course 39 hours

What you'll learn

  • Recognize the structure and function of the nervous and endocrine systems

  • Gain an understanding of the medical language related to the nervous and endocrine systems

  • Discuss major diseases of the nervous and endocrine systems, as well as related symptoms

Skills you'll gain

Category: Medical language
Category: Knowledge of Major Diseases
Category: human anatomy
Category: Medical Terminology

The Heart, Blood, and Lungs

Course 410 hours

What you'll learn

  • Recognize the structure and function of the cardiovascular, immune, and respiratory systems

  • Gain an understanding of the medical language related to the cardiovascular, immune, and respiratory systems

  • Discuss major diseases of the cardiovascular, immune, and respiratory systems, as well as related symptoms

Skills you'll gain

Category: Medical language
Category: Knowledge of Major Diseases
Category: human anatomy
Category: Medical Terminology

Digestion, Micturition, and Reproduction

Course 59 hours4.8 (11 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Recognize the structure and function of the digestive, urinary, and reproductive systems

  • Gain an understanding of the medical language related to the digestive, urinary, and reproductive systems

  • Discuss major diseases of the digestive, urinary, and reproductive systems, as well as related symptoms

Skills you'll gain

Category: Medical language
Category: Knowledge of Major Diseases
Category: human anatomy
Category: Medical Terminology

Instructor

Jennifer Zabel

Top Instructor

MedCerts
7 Courses23,122 learners

Offered by

MedCerts

