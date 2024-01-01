Profile

Barbara Westrick

Allied Health Instructor

    Bio

    Barbara Westrick has over 40 years of experience in healthcare. She has worked in a variety of roles and environments in the ambulatory outpatient setting as a healthcare team member. Her experience also extends to the hospital setting and a medical department of a large corporation. Barbara is a member of the American Association of Medical Assistants, the American Academy of Professional Coders, and the National Healthcareer Association. Prior to joining MedCerts, healthcare education became her focus 20 years ago when she began teaching administrative and clinical medical assisting, medical billing and coding, office administration, and electronic health record courses at Ross Education. As a lead instructor, her role advanced to Program Chair for Medical Assisting and Medical Insurance Billing and Office Administration. Along with her role in education, she has worked closely with learning solution representatives as a technical and content expert reviewer for healthcare publications and technology. Barbara has worked as part of the MedCerts Product Development team involved with curriculum development, design, production, and quality assurance. She has served as subject matter expert and the Program Director for the Clinical Medical Assistant Program at MedCerts and has also been the subject matter expert for the Certified EKG Technician (CET) and Certified Phlebotomy Technician (CPT) certifications.

    Courses - English

    Medical Billing and Coding Essentials

