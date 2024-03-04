MedCerts
Medical Billing and Coding Essentials
MedCerts

Medical Billing and Coding Essentials

This course is part of Medical Billing and Coding Fundamentals Specialization

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Barbara Westrick

Instructor: Barbara Westrick

11,723 already enrolled

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.7

(199 reviews)

|

94%

Beginner level

Recommended experience

7 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Describe the phases of the revenue cycle

  • Gain an understanding of basic insurance terminology

  • Demonstrate knowledge of confidentiality and billing laws, regulations, and standards

  • Explain verification of patient financial responsibility and insurance information

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

6 assignments

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.7

(199 reviews)

|

94%

Beginner level

Recommended experience

7 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Medical Billing and Coding Fundamentals Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 4 modules in this course

What's included

6 videos1 assignment2 plugins

What's included

7 videos1 assignment4 plugins

What's included

6 videos1 assignment3 plugins

What's included

16 videos3 assignments3 plugins

Instructor

Instructor ratings
4.9 (73 ratings)
Barbara Westrick
MedCerts
1 Course11,723 learners

Offered by

MedCerts

Recommended if you're interested in Health Informatics

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

Learner reviews

Showing 3 of 199

4.7

199 reviews

  • 5 stars

    82.50%

  • 4 stars

    11%

  • 3 stars

    3.50%

  • 2 stars

    0.50%

  • 1 star

    2.50%

DM
4

Reviewed on Mar 3, 2024

JP
4

Reviewed on Sep 5, 2023

JP
5

Reviewed on Dec 27, 2023

View more reviews

New to Health Informatics? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions