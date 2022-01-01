- Cascading Style Sheets (CCS)
- Html
- Web Design
- coding
- JavaScript
- HTML5
- User Experience Design (UXD)
- User Story
- Rapid Prototyping
- User Interface Design (UI Design)
- Jquery
- User Experience (UX)
Coding for Designers, Managers, and Entrepreneurs Specialization
Learn coding basics to create digital products.
Offered By
What you will learn
How to take application designs and translate them into functioning web applications using HTML, CSS, and Javascript
How to evaluate alternative approaches to your coding implementations
How to work through coding issues with analytical debugging techniques
How to relate your experience to the challenges and decisions faced by individual developers and development teams
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Over the three courses in the specialization, you'll design and build a functioning web application using HTML, CSS, and Javascript. More important, you'll be working from a design brief and exploring the process of going from idea to design to code, including peer reviews.
No prior experience required.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Coding for Designers, Managers, & Entrepreneurs I
Do you want to experience what it is to go from idea to code? If so, this is the place for you! This is the first course in the Coding for Designers, Managers, and Entrepreneurs Specialization, which is specifically designed for you, if you’re a hands-on collaborator with developers. In this course, we’re going to focus on going from design to code with HTML & CSS, two core building blocks for pretty much everything on the web. You'll build creative confidence and competence that will make you an even better collaborator on digital projects. This course was developed at the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia and is taught by top-ranked faculty.
Coding for Designers, Managers, & Entrepreneurs II
Do you want to experience what it is to go from idea to code? If so, this is the place for you! This is the second course in the Coding for Designers, Managers, and Entrepreneurs Specialization. If you’re a hands-on collaborator with developers, this course is specifically designed for you. In this course, we’re going to focus on creating interactive user interfaces (UI’s) with Javascript, building creative confidence and competence that will make you an even better collaborator on digital projects. This course was developed at the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia and is taught by top-ranked faculty.
Coding for Designers, Managers, & Entrepreneurs III
Do you want to experience what it is to go from idea to code? If so, this is the place for you! This is the third course in the Coding for Designers, Managers, and Entrepreneurs Specialization. If you’re a hands-on collaborator with developers, this course is specifically designed for you. In this course, we’re going to focus on creating application logic (controllers) with Javascript, including interfaces to external API's and resources you can leverage to do a lot quickly. Coding for Designers, Managers, and Entrepreneurs III and its specialization will help you build a creative confidence and competence that will make you an even better collaborator on digital projects. This course was developed at the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia and is taught by top-ranked faculty.
Offered by
University of Virginia
A premier institution of higher education, The University of Virginia offers outstanding academics, world-class faculty, and an inspiring, supportive environment. Founded by Thomas Jefferson in 1819, the University is guided by his vision of discovery, innovation, and development of the full potential of students from all walks of life. Through these courses, global learners have an opportunity to study with renowned scholars and thought leaders.
