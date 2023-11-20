Learn to code with AI

Imagine waking up tomorrow as a web developer. What would you want to build?
With AI tools like ChatGPT, you're already a developer, regardless of your experience, if you know how to work with them. So in this course, you'll build functional, interactive front-end projects while learning how to write effective prompts and debug and refine your code with the help of AI. No coding experience needed! We'll focus on helping you prototype and build projects with AI's assistance, turning you from a non-coder into a capable problem solver. By the end of this course, you'll have a collection of mini-projects, newly acquired skills, and a solid foundation to keep building with AI. You'll work on various projects using HTML, CSS, and JavaScript. Let's do this!