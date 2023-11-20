Learn to code with AI

Scrimba
Per Harald Borgen
Guil Hernandez

Instructors: Per Harald Borgen

4.9

(36 reviews)

Beginner level
No prior experience required
4 hours to complete
3 weeks at 1 hour a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • How to use AI to build web apps without any programming knowledge

  • How to deploy your web apps to the web

  • The very basics of HTML, CSS, and JavaScript

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

There are 3 modules in this course

Learn to build UI components, web pages, web apps, and even a musical instrument using HTML, CSS, and JavaScript! All with the help of AI.

What's included

16 plugins

Take your project-building skills to the next level. You'll learn to build a game, a Chrome extension and even a mobile app!

What's included

1 quiz14 plugins

Learn practical skills in using Firebase to build and deploy interactive, database-driven applications efficiently.

What's included

10 plugins

Instructors

Per Harald Borgen
Scrimba
20 Courses40,040 learners

Learner reviews

Showing 3 of 36

4.9

36 reviews

  • 5 stars

    84.21%

  • 4 stars

    15.78%

  • 3 stars

    0%

  • 2 stars

    0%

  • 1 star

    0%

SE
5

Reviewed on Nov 19, 2023

