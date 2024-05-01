This specialization teaches you to utilize AI in two ways: to improve your workflow as a developer, and to add AI-powered features into your applications. You'll start off learning about prompt engineering, and how you can use generative AI to write, document, and debug code. In the second half of the specialization, you'll learn the basics of AI engineering, which is the art and science of using AI to build next-generation features. You'll get a solid intro to OpenAI's API while building a finance app, and finally learn how to use Cloudflare for safe and performant deployment.
Applied Learning Project
The projects in this course simulate real-world applications, enabling learners to use AI to create practical tools ranging from drink generators and art creation tools to an AI-powered stock market app. Each project presents authentic challenges, focusing on teaching students how to utilize AI tools themselves or how to integrate them effectively into the product.