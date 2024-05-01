Scrimba
AI for Web Developers Specialization
AI for Web Developers Specialization

Use AI to Write Better Code and Enhance Your Apps. Learn to Integrate AI into Both Your Products and Workflow

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Per Harald Borgen
Treasure Porth
Tom Chant

Instructors: Per Harald Borgen

Specialization - 3 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

1 month at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll gain

Prompt Engineering for Web Developers

Course 13 hours

What you'll learn

Intro to AI Engineering

Course 22 hours

What you'll learn

  • AI Fundamentals

  • Ethical AI

  • Prompt engineering

  • AI Intergrations

Skills you'll gain

Category: Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Category: Computer Programming
Category: JavaScript (Programming Language)

Deploy AI Apps with Cloudflare

Course 33 hours

What you'll learn

  • Integrate OpenAI with Cloudflare Workers, manage APIs, and handle errors

  • Deploy apps on Cloudflare Pages, configure domains, and handle CORS

Skills you'll gain

Category: API Management

Per Harald Borgen
Scrimba
20 Courses40,482 learners

